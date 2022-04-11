Wing Snob Selects First Location In Davie And In Final Stages With Three Operational Teams – Set To Launch 20 Franchise Locations In South Florida

The new fast-casual restaurant chain features hormone-free chicken wings and gourmet sauces and presents opportunity for investors, owner/operators and landlords of second-generation restaurant locations in the Sunshine State

Boca Raton, FL — Wingsnob (through its Florida Area Developer Paterson Acquisition Group) has selected its first location in Florida at The Shoppes at Stirling Place – 6815 Stirling Road in Davie. Completion of the restaurant is expected to be concurrent with a scheduled facelift of the entire plaza. After making a bang in Texas, its fifth state, Wingsnob saw the need and embraced the opportunity to enter the Florida market. In addition to the Davie location, Paterson is set to announce pledges from two development teams for up to ten additional locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County.

Wingsnob, a fast-casual chicken wing restaurant puts an extra emphasis on its tagline “We just have better wings” by offering simplified – yet high quality – menu offerings. Michigan-based Wing Snob serves hormone-free and never-frozen chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless chicken wings, and vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings with a large variety of gourmet sauces.

The restaurant chain has focused its efforts on providing customers a specialized menu with chicken wing and alternative wing offerings (in various quantities and combo packs), flavored French fries, cornbread, and gourmet cheesecake. One of the more unique aspects is a selection of a dozen creative sauces to accompany its always-fresh chicken, as the popularity of fast-casual restaurant concepts continues to flourish.

As Wing Snob continues to stir excitement and development into new market areas, the brand provides its multi-unit operators affordable, flexible new-builds or conversion options. While more than 90 percent of its business is take-out, curbside and delivery, it also offers traditional dine-in seating. Location footprints approximate 1,500 square feet – designed with a friendly, casual, welcoming atmosphere.

“After taste testing the menu, I knew Wing Snob was the right team to partner with,” said Michael Odsess, a principal of Paterson Acquisition Group, LLC. “Every menu item has been carefully thought out and perfected. The concept of fresh wings, fries and sauces, combined with a seamless, affordable business model for investors plus the deep support to franchise owners provided by Wing Snob made the decision easy. Wing Snob will have mass market appeal in Florida because everyone loves great wings.”

With a strong and experienced background in commercial real estate and hospitality in Florida, the Paterson management team, which consists of Commercial Real Estate veterans Michael Odsess and Larry Weisberg as Principals along with their team of seasoned real estate and food service professionals, will make further announcements as additional Wing Snob opening dates unfold.

“We look forward to serving the local Davie community and watching the Wingstop expansion by combining Mike and Larry’s experience and expertise with our operational power to quickly become the go-to wing spot in south Florida,” said Wing Snob co-founder Brian Shunia.

“The rapid commitments we have sealed over the last year with established development groups such as Paterson Acquisition Group is testament to Wing Snob’s strong commitment of scaling the brand around the country,” said co-founder Jack Mashini. “We’ve optimized our business model which includes an elevated support system from Wing Snob to our franchisees.”

As Wing Snob looks to first focus its efforts on South Florida, opportunities for franchisees, owner/operators, investors and landlords of second-generation restaurant locations are available. For more information regarding Wing Snob, contact [email protected] or 833-(357-6627).

About Wing Snob

Wing Snob is a quickly growing fast casual restaurant franchise that serves hormone-free, never frozen chicken and a variety of signature sauces. Founded in 2017 in Michigan by Brian Shunia and Jack Mashini, Wing Snob currently has 24 stores open or under development in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Canada, plus an additional 60 committed including in Florida and other states. For more information, menu offerings and franchise opportunities, visit www.wingsnob.com.