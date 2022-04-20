TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON PROJECT NUREMBERG: CONFRONTING HATE AT HOME: IN THE COURTROOM AND THE CLASSROOM

Boca Raton, FL (April 19, 2022) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton in partnership with Lynn University and the South Palm Beach County Bar Association will present their annual Project Nuremberg Lawyers Luncheon, “Confronting Hate at Home: In the Courtroom and the Classroom” on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm. The program will be held in-person at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus, as well as on Zoom. Generously underwritten by Jay and Marilyn Weinberg, honorees will include Dr. David Frey, Robin I. Bresky and Amy Spitalnick.

Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates, who for over 13 years has been focusing on the Nuremberg Trials for the benefit of the legal community and the community at large expresses that never has her work been more relevant.

“Turn on the radio or the television most any day lately, and you will see one of our upcoming or past Project Nuremberg honorees on the news commenting on today’s world. Who would have imagined decades after the Holocaust our studies of the Nuremberg Trials will be so prevalent in the headlines, and yet here we are.” She adds, “What makes the Project Nuremberg Lawyers Lunch such a highlight on the South Florida legal calendar is the powerful way each year, year after year, we show attorneys that their field, law, is the only thing that could bring order to a post Holocaust, post WWII world.”

On display at the luncheon, will be the first-edition set of the Blue Series, a 42-volume record of the official proceedings of the Nuremberg Trials published in 1947 following WWII, which was originally housed at Lynn University and saved by Rabbi Mates.

ABOUT THE FEATURED SPEAKERS

Dr. David Frey, Jay and Marilyn Weinberg Rule of Law Award Recipient

Dr. David Frey is Professor of History and Founding Director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (CHGS) at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Dr. Frey has spearheaded efforts to increase Academy, Army and Defense Department awareness of, understanding of, and efforts to prevent mass atrocity. The 60 Minutes profile on him and his work with the Ritchie Boys is just a small part of the tremendously important role he has in the military.

Robin I. Bresky, Jay and Marilyn Weinberg Rule of Law Award Recipient

Robin I. Bresky is founder and president of Bresky Law and focuses on appellate law, trusts & estates and corporate transactions. Statewide, Bresky represents the 15th Judicial Circuit (Seat 3) on The Florida Bar Board of Governors and sits on the Executive Board. She has been a guiding force in bringing Project Nuremberg to statewide prominence.

Amy Spitalnick, Civility Award Recipient

Amy Spitalnick is Executive Director of Integrity First for America (IFA), a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to holding those accountable who threaten longstanding principles of our democracy and our country’s commitment to civil rights and equal justice. IFA’s Charlottesville Case took on the vast leadership of the violent white nationalist movement. On November 23, 2021, IFA’s plaintiffs won their historic lawsuit — with the jury holding every defendant liable for entering into an unlawful conspiracy to commit violence and intimidation, in addition to other claims, and awarding multi-million-dollar damages.

Tickets are available for $72 in-person attendance/$18 online attendance.

Sponsorship Levels are available and include: $500 Sponsorship Level includes admission and 1/4 page ad in journal/$1800 Sponsorship Level includes a reserved table for 5 guests and 1/2 page ad in journal/3600 Sponsorship Level includes a reserved Table for 10 guests and full page ad in journal.

*Application for Florida bar Association CLE Credits pending

To learn more call 561-391-8900. To reserve your ticket or be a sponsor visit https://tbeboca.shulcloud.com/event/project-nuremberg-lawyers-luncheon.html

