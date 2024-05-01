Anniversary Toast And New Venue For The Symphonia

By Marci Shatzman

SoFla’s chamber orchestra celebrated its upcoming 20th anniversary season by announcing the concerts and a new venue with a musical flourish of course.

“It seems like yesterday since three gentlemen came together” as founders, Symphonia maestro and artistic adviser Alastair Willis said, referring to the late Martin Coyne, Martin Stein and Marshall Turkin.

“The future begins tonight in our brand new venue,” Willis announced at a reception for subscribers and supporters in Harris Hall at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Boca.