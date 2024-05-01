Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunrise and Chamber Golden Bell Recognize Boca’s Outstanding Teachers

By Marci Shatzman

As a Sunrise Rotarian, Frank Barbieri Jr. decided to honor special teachers at four Boca Raton Schools. The idea caught on, and 38 years later the Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise and Boca Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation joined forces for the annual Teacher of the Year Awards celebration.

The April 18 event at the Studio at Mizner Park honored 23 educators in Boca’s public schools and the awards founder. Barbieri steps down when his term is up in November after representing District 5 and as president of the Palm Beach County school board.

See pictures of the event: