Suspect WANTED for Filming Ladies Using Restroom at Lake Worth Beach

COMMUNITY ALERT! There may be MORE victims

Boca Raton, FL – Suspect wanted for FILMING a female using a restroom at Lake Worth Beach. THERE MAY BE MORE VICTIMS.

The victim was using the restroom at Lake Worth Beach when she realized a male was recording her from the next stall. Upon exiting her stall, she forcibly opened the adjoining door at which time the suspect, pictured below, ran out and exited the restroom. The woman was able to chase the male down and made him delete the photographs from his phone.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.