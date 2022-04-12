Smart Homes by VerTek LLC announces that it has joined the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce
Smart Homes by VerTek LLC announces that it has joined the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to assisting fellow members. We are a wholly owned division of the national broadband infrastructure experts, VerTek LLC. Smart Homes by VerTek LLC is located in Boca Raton, FL and is a South-Florida technology automation company serving both residential and commercial clients.
We simplify your technology-driven life with:
• Whole-home or business Wi-Fi Device Control (IoT Automation)
• Local and remote view of indoor and outdoor cameras (Cloud and Local)
• Client-Controlled Security (Locks, Doorbells, etc.)
• Enhanced control of video and audio entertainment
• And more on our website www.SmartHomesbyVerTekLLC.com
Ask us about our new service for exclusive residential and commercial clients. With our Smart Homes Concierge Technology Services, we offer a higher level of control and management of all your technologies and devices here in South Florida or around the globe at any of your locations.
Call us today for a free-no-obligation conversation about simplifying your technology-driven life. Call 954-662-0004, email us at [email protected], and visit our website at www.smarthomesbyvertekllc.com