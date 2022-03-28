THAT PUTINESQUE MOMENT DURING THE ACADEMY AWARDS

It was a joke, maybe a bad one. Maybe it was intentional, maybe not, but to some it was off-color, apparently aimed at an Oscar-winning actor’s wife who has an illness sadly destroying her hair

Yet the wife of Will Smith, still looked ravishing and beautiful at the 94th Academy Awards with her short-cropped hairdo and gorgeous dress.

Then, during Chris Rock’s comedy routine, Jada’s gallant, heroic, prince-charming husband, Will, becomes histrionically irate, yelling obscenities from his celebrity seat up at the now villainous comic, Chris Rock.

Then Will (Shakespeare) storms onto the stage, takes a swing at him, balls him out in front of nearly 16 million viewers worldwide. Then later he wonders aloud if he’ll ever be invited back.

What theater! How chivalrous. What a Putinesque moment.

I’m sure Emperor Putin applauded.

So, will this Academy Awards forever be known as the Oscars where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on television for insulting his wife Jada?

When are we going to stop invading sovereign nations, invading stores, attacking people in the streets and now invading stages because we’re incensed by something we see or hear, in this memorable case at the Oscars, a joke!

