SUNFEST ANNOUNCES IDEAL NUTRITION AND LABOVICK LAW GROUP AS NEW STAGE SPONSORS

(West Palm Beach, Fla.) – Organizers for SunFest 2022 recently announced Ideal Nutrition and LaBovick Law Group as the new stage sponsors of the festival’s stages at Meyer Amphitheatre and the South Stage. These businesses join the prestigious group of strong partners who support SunFest including long-time stage sponsor Ford.

“We are thrilled to bring on Ideal Nutrition and LaBovick Law Group as stage sponsors at the 2022 festival,” said Dianna Craven, SunFest Sales and Marketing Director. “We love partnering with local businesses and these particular ones are committed to serving our community which completely aligns with our goals.”

The Ideal Nutrition stage and LaBovick Law Group stage will be open Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1. The SunFest lineup on these stages includes impressive acts such as Goo Goo Dolls, Black Pumas, Adam Lambert, Boyz II Men and Polo G. The full lineup can be found here.

“The Ideal Nutrition team is committed to helping the people in our community lead a happier, healthier and more rewarding life,” said Wolfgang Brunet, CEO of Ideal Nutrition. “We are very excited and proud of our new partnership with SunFest and can’t wait to share our delicious meals with the SunFest fans not only at the festival, but throughout the year.”

Founded in Palm Beach County in 2016, Ideal Nutrition has three storefront locations spanning from Boca Raton up to Palm Beach Gardens with plans to open a fourth in Miami in 2022. The chef-crafted, nutrition rich meal service offers over 40 different meals and creates new menu items weekly, all available for delivery, pick-up or subscriptions.

“I’m very proud of our firm’s local involvement and I want to continue expanding this part of the business which is why being a sponsor for SunFest made sense for us and we are so excited about it,” said Brian LaBovick, Founder and CEO of LaBovick Law Group. “We cannot ask a community to support our business if our business does not support the community.”

With three offices between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and one in Boston, Mass., LaBovick Law Group services a variety of cases. LaBovick created the Safety 4 Life Foundation which focuses on improving youth’s safety regarding the road, the police and human trafficking. The Safety 4 Life Foundation creates impactful education programs designed to change dangerous behavior on and off the road through sharing the lawyers’ experiences as a guide.

For more information about SunFest or to purchase tickets for the 2022 festival, please visit www.sunfest.com. Follow Ideal Nutrition and LaBovick Law Group on Instagram @idealnutritionnow and @labovicklawgroup for special ticket giveaways leading up to the music festival.



