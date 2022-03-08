Lori Rolat Named New Director of Community Relations for Sunscape Senior Living

Boca Chamber Member Update

(BOCA RATON, Fla., MARCH 8, 2022)—Solvere Living has named Lori Rolat Director of Community Relations for the new Sunscape™ assisted living and memory care community being developed in Boca Raton.

Rolat has over 15 years of senior housing sales and marketing experience working in communities in New York and California. Prior to joining Solvere Living, a national operator of senior living communities based in St. Petersburg, Fla., she was senior director of sales and marketing for Integral Senior Living, one of the largest senior living housing providers in the country.

At Sunscape, she consults with prospective residents and families on their assisted living and memory care needs while establishing relationships from first inquiry to move-in.

“We are thrilled having Lori join the team to assist our prospective residents,” said Kristin Ward, CEO of Solvere. “She brings her energy and enthusiasm to the community and has a proven record facilitating long-term relationships with residents and families.”

A Boca Raton resident, she is well-regarded in the community. She has been active in the Southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the organization’s annual fundraising walks. In 2021, she was the event’s logistics chair which attracted 1,200 people and successfully raised over $300,000.

About Sunscape™

Sunscape Boca Raton is the newest senior rental community planned in West Boca Raton. It will offer residents choices of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences in an intimate boutique resort environment with a lifestyle geared to emphasize every resident’s physical, social, intellectual and spiritual wellness and opportunities for personal growth. Sunscape will incorporate Solvere Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ and Valeo™. Salus (Latin for well-being) is a holistic approach that focuses on each resident’s potential to achieve his or her personal goals through engagement and connection. Valeo (Latin for to thrive) focuses specifically on wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments and incorporates components that examine residents’ social, intellectual, spiritual, and physical well-being.