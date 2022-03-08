HADASSAH’S HELPING HANDS: OUTFITTING OUR PEDIATRIC FUTURE FASHION TRUNK SHOW

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Hadassah Florida is proud to join forces with Israel’s international fashion designer Alembika for a multi-store trunk show at various Florida locations. Invite your friends for an afternoon of fashion and fundraising at a store near you. 10% of every Alembika sale that day goes to Hadassah.

Trunk Show Fundraisers will be held at these Florida locations – join us!

April 7 & 8 – Filly & Colt, 7050 West Palmetto Park Rd., Suite 14, Boca Raton, FL

(By appointment only) (561) 447-4117

April 10 – Suzette’s on the Rocks, 400 Indian Rocks Rd., N. Suite B, Belleair Bluffs, FL

(727) 595-8700

April 10 – Well Read, 26841 South Bay Dr., Bonita Springs, FL (239) 221-3282

April 10 – Shady & Katie, 945 Central Ave., Naples, FL (239) 529-2751

April 10 – Sondro in the Cove, 1584 S.E. 3rd Court, Deerfield Beach, FL (954) 427-8661

There’s still time for Florida residents to purchase prize drawing tickets to win a flight to Israel ($2500 value) plus a 3-night stay at Jerusalem’s Inbal Hotel. Prize drawing tickets are $100 per ticket. Only 400 tickets are available for purchase until May 2, 2022. 100% of proceeds go to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem’s Pediatric Bay Project. You are welcome to donate any amount. Prizes are generously sponsored by Alembika and Boca Express Travel.



Please click on this link to purchase prize drawing tickets:

https://events.hadassah.org/HelpingHands



Join us for a free Hadassah Helping Hands Zoom program on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:00pm. The drawing winner will be announced during the program. Alembika’s New York office will be outfitting Hadassah women in their I Am The Source – spring 2022 fashions. Discover why our models feel more empowered through Hadassah as they share their thoughts.



You can register for the May 4 Helping Hands Zoom program by clicking on this link:

https://events.hadassah.org/HelpingHands



Questions, contact Hadassah Florida 1-877-949-1818 or [email protected]

To follow Alembika visit https://alembika.com/, https://www.instagram.com/alembika_us

or email us at [email protected]



Hadassah Florida has 45,000 members throughout the state and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.

For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.