Changes to I-95 On-Ramps at Glades Rd to Start 5/28

Ramp Signal Activations on Eastbound and Westbound Glades Road to Northbound and Southbound I-95 On-Ramps in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024, ramp signals located on the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps from Glades Road in Boca Raton will be activated. To prepare drivers to come to a complete stop, beacons at the entrance of the ramps will be flashing when the ramp signal is actively metering traffic.

Watch the FDOT informational video on signal activations.

Visit the City’s webpage for more details and resources.