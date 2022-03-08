Published On: Mon, Mar 7th, 2022

Free Meal Distribution Available to PBC Students Before Spring Break 2022

County Mayor Robert S Weinroth has annulled the School District of Palm Beach County School Food Service Department will be holding a pre-Spring Break meal distribution to provide meal kits for students to enjoy while school is not in session.

The distribution will consist of the equivalent of 10 meals and 10 snacks, and will be occurring on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 18 schools across the District. There is no cost to families for this distribution.

The times are specific to the school location. Families are asked to check the food distribution schedule for the proper pickup time at a school near to them. Parents/guardians can go to any of the sites listed below to pick up meals, they are not required to go to their child’s school.

To pick up meals, parents will need to have their student’s school ID or a copy of it, the ‘Welcome Letter’ from their child’s portal containing their barcode, verification through the SIS app, progress report, or report card. PINs and alternative forms of ID will no longer be accepted.

Meals are only available to students attending brick and mortar schools. Under U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, meals are not available for homeschooled or virtual-school students. Please note that meal kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, the District cannot guarantee availability.

Distribution locations on Thursday, March 10, 2022:

School NameDistribution Time
Atlantic HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Bear Lakes MS7:00 am – 8:00 am
Boynton Beach HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Forest Hill HS7:00 am – 8:00 am
Glades Central HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Hammock Pointe ES3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
HL Johnson ES3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
HL Watkins MS7:00 am – 8:00 am
John I. Leonard HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Jupiter ES3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Lantana ES3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
North Grade ES8:00 am – 9:00 am
Okeeheelee MS7:00 am – 8:00 am
Pahokee MS/HS9:00 am – 10:00 am
Spanish River HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Suncoast HS3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Tradewinds MS7:00 am – 8:00 am
Wellington Landings MS7:00 am – 8:00 am

