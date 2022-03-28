Boca’s Quarterly Business Report
By Jess Del Vecchio, Economic Development Manager
Larry Page, Co-founder of Google once said, “You don’t need to have a 100 person company to develop an idea.” We value that way of thinking in Boca Raton and want to cultivate it in our start-up community. As we partner with EndeavorLAB, our aim is to strengthen and propel our robust tech ecosystem and build upon our rich history of innovation with fresh and innovative ideas.
EndeavorLAB is a two-month, accelerated growth program designed to support local early-stage companies in establishing their business foundations. Endeavor Miami, an affiliate of the global Endeavor organization supporting entrepreneurship, is partnering with the City of Boca Raton Office of Economic Development for its second EndeavorLAB cohort of the year, focusing on local entrepreneurs in the city. Applications are now open to entrepreneurs and companies within the Boca Raton city limits who want to participate in the fast-paced accelerator. Selection criteria include being based in Florida, with priority given to companies based within the Boca Raton city limits, having product-market-fit and generating between $50K and $500K in annual revenues.
For more details on the program.
The Brightline groundbreaking was history in the making! The $56.2 million project will include a state of the art train station and parking garage and is slated to be completed Fall 2022.
Our Office, in partnership with Alina Residences, placed an insert in the Wall Street Journal on March 25th. Boca Raton is South Florida’s premiere business destination.
International Women’s Day
Sharing the Good Boca Word
We absolutely loved being among this amazing group of local entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day. These strong, smart women shared their stories of triumph and were inspiring and inspirational.
The panel participants included:
Courtney Campbell, Owner/Campbell Creative
Nicole Biscuiti, Founder of “The Chestee“
Carly Altier, Owner/The Seed
Jessica Del Vecchio, Economic Development/City of Boca Raton
Moderator: Amber Tollefson, The Flamingo House
WELCOME TO BOCA RATON
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza The government calls his pizza ‘extraordinary’. Pizza so good, he’s been granted an “0-1 visa.” An O-1 visa is granted to individuals who show what the U.S. deems “extraordinary ability or achievement.” You can get a slice at 555 Federal Hwy, Suite #5.
Fashionphile has chosen Boca Raton as their first Florida location.
Fashionphile is a white-glove luxury buyer & reseller of designer handbags, accessory, jewelry & watches. Fashionphile is located in the Selling Studio at Neiman Marcus at Town Center Mall.
Sub-Culture Group announced their new Italian Trattoria is coming to Mizner Park. Shaker & Pie will specialize in Neo-Neapolitan pizza mastered in a wood-burning oven. Coming Spring, 2023 Mizner Park – 435 Plaza Real
The Flamingo Flea is Coming to Crazy Uncle Mike’s
The Flamingo Flea curates recurring markets of eclectic talents created throughout South Florida. Shop local artisan vendors for the best handmade, up-cycled, vintage, locally sourced goods and stay for the incredibly fun (and delicious) brunch.
Saturday, April 16th — 12 – 4 PM Crazy Uncle Mike’s – 6540 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
For more info: Facebook or Instagram
Boca Raton Ranks Among The Best
Boca on Bloomberg’s “25 Most Exciting Destinations To Share With Family And Friends”
“Boca Raton is luring a younger, permanent crowd during the pandemic and spurring the development of dinner spots that don’t trade in early-bird specials.
“Boca Ranks 3rd on Niche’s“Best Places to Live in Palm Beach County” The ranking provides an assessment of the overall livability of an area. The list considers location, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
Boca Ranks in Top 50Best Suburbs For Amenities Out of the 1,030 suburbs analyzed, Boca Raton ranked 50th on the “Top Suburbs Offering the Best of Suburban and Urban Living Combined” list.
Boca Means Business
Love getting Colliers South Florida’s quarterly reports! As the flight to quality ensues, two of the top three largest deals in Class A space in the County, were in Boca Raton. Four of the five significant sales in the County also took place in Boca Raton. Q4 – 21 – Office Report. For a relatively small city, with under 100,000 residents and 12 million square feet of office space, spanning 29 square miles, the level of commercial activity taking place in Boca Raton is impressive.
TECH SUCCESS IN BOCA
South Florida Business Journal reported, four of the five Palm Beach County tech companies that went public or where acquired in 2021, are based in Boca Raton.
Company links below for more information: Airspan Anthology SpringBig Terran
Eat District Recruits Bella The “Cobot” Eat District in Boca Raton hired Bella the robot to help offset staffing shortages.
WPTV reports, over the previous 8 months, employment in the leisure and hospitality sector in Palm Beach County has risen by 13.9%.
The team at SurGenTec continues to make national news.This time they’re in Yahoo Finance for bringing the smallest spinal fixation implant to market.
Boca Raton In The News
The Real Deal reports, two buildings located at 6501 and 6531 Park of Commerce Boulevard in the Park at Broken Sound sold for $8.9 million. The buildings, which total 52,000 square feet, are adjacent to each other and sit on 4.4 acres.
Nation Safe Drivers sold its new HQ for $25 million, marking a $7 million increase since its purchase in June 2021, reported by South Florida Business Journal.
Coming in at $100M in Q421, Celsius sets record quarterly sales. This company is incredible! Read more at Yahoo Finance.
4ocean continues to get well deserved, national attention. As they hit the 20 million mark in ocean plastics, they’re highlighted in Forbes.
Private aviation company Jet Linx has acquired Boca-based Southern Jet, reported by South Florida Business Journal.
The Real Deal reports, Brickstar Capital acquired office-and-retail complex, Spanish River Plaza, for $12.6 million.
Royal Castle Companies purchased two office buildings at Boca’s Park at Broken Sound for $8.9 million, as reported by The Real Deal.Commercial Observer reported, Grover Corlew purchased Palmetto Park City Center, located at 12o E. Palmetto Park Road, for $25.2 million.
Boca’s Red Reef Park gets a great write up in The Coastal Star.
Mizner Park makes South Florida Sun Sentinel’s “Cool Walks” list.
Boca Raton HQ Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s List
We don’t know why you would want to leave Boca Raton, but if you do – Yachtico can take you in style.
Yachtico places in the Top 5 of Condé Nast Traveler’s list for charter company group travel.
Aviation Marketing
5′ x 22′ lit tension fabric panel located in Concourse C in the Palm Beach International Airport
Boca Raton -Make your next move, your best move.
Considering a corporate relocation? Boca Raton should be at the top of your list. With a low tax rate and thriving corporate community, Boca Raton attracts industries from across the country. Boasting nearly 5 miles of public beaches, world class shopping and dining and an array of real estate options, Boca Raton consistently ranks among the best cities in the country.
The ask is simple.Why not make Boca Raton your business destination?
Economic Development Strategic Marketing Campaign & Community Outreach
Digital And Print Information At Your Fingertips
As part of our ongoing marketing initiatives, we continue to create informational pieces designed to highlight the business attributes of the City of Boca Raton.All of these items are available to you, our readers, and can be emailed or picked up at City Hall. Please contact us and we’ll make sure you get the information you need.[email protected]The Office of Economic Development continues our great partnership with The Boca Raton Tribune. Click on the “Boca. Business. Brief.” articles below for the latest business news in our City.
Article(s): “Boca. Business. Brief.”
Good News for Palm Beach County Employment: Thanks to the efforts of Career Source of Palm Beach County Palm Beach County’s January unemployment rate as reported on March 14, 2022 is 3.4 percent.
PBC’s rate is below both the 4.4 percent national rate and Florida’s 3.5 rate.
PBC’s unemployment rate has been below both the national and state average for over a year.
Seeking employment? Check out their Jobs page to search for your next opportunity. Career Source Palm Beach County’s in person and virtual job fairs are not to be missed! For the latest schedule, visit their Events page.
City of Boca Raton Community Development Block Grant
Rental Assistance & Foreclosure Prevention Programs
Are you a homeowner or renter residing in the City of Boca Raton and experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19?The City has coronavirus relief funds available for foreclosure prevention and rental assistance. For details, required documentation and eligibility criteria.
Have corporate news to share? We would love to hear (and share) it…
