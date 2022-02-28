‘WHAT DO YOU DO FOR A LIVING?’ ASKS BILL. TIM SAYS HE’S LIKE A BASEBALL CATCHER WEARING A HELMET AND FACE MASK, ONLY HIS PROTECTORS ARE VACCINES

Tim is a real-life baseball player trying to stay alive long as possible. To keep in the game, Tim says he keeps rolling up his sleeves and taking whatever shots are required for continuing on this often-thorny path we call “living.”

Tim has learned over the years that just as helmets and face masks, chest and groin protectors and leg guards protect catchers, vaccines block an army of marauding infectious diseases caused by viruses from invading our bodies, then multiplying and taking over.

Since he was a kid, Tim’s been doing it for chickenpox, whooping cough, measles, mumps, you name it, he’s taken it.

In baseball, Tim would be playing catcher, only now he’s putting into himself what mitts, helmets and chest pads do to protect catchers against flinging bats and fast balls flying right at them at over 90 miles an hour.

In Tim’s case, his vaccines are like the protective gear catchers wear to keep them out of bats and arms way.

Yesterday, Tim even took a shingles shot as his doctor had advised him to do since he had chickenpox long ago, so it was possible shingles might come and strike him out.

Today in these late innings, Tim’s like a smart catcher, who besides the shingles vaccine is wearing other vaccines to protect himself from the flu, tetanus, and other flying fast balls like COVID19 since he’s tired of ducking, distancing, and working remotely in his dugout.

So, let’s play ball, everyone.

But before you get behind the plate called living, if you haven’t already done so, then roll up your sleeves and put on your catcher’s helmet, face mask and chest protector by taking the shot.

Take heart. It’s the last inning.

And we’re winning!

