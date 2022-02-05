MR. PRESIDENT, PLEASE DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS BY PUTTING OFF UKRAINE ENTERING NATO FOR FIVE YEARS, PROVIDING PUTIN WITH A FACE-SAVING OPTION TO RETREAT!

Dear World Leaders,

President Joe Biden and leaders of the free world, I strongly recommend that you de-escalate rising tensions from this potential Russia-Ukraine conflict by preventing Ukraine from joining NATO for five years to allow things to cool off.

It’s obvious after surrounding Ukraine with his forces poised to invade his neighbor, Russian President Vladimir Putin has gambled on the U.S. and European nations backing down by not accepting Ukraine into NATO.

So, I suggest meeting him halfway and giving him a face-saving option to retreat by promising not to accept Ukraine into NATO for five years, which will allow these tensions to blow over.

No one will lose face by avoiding an invasion and all the disfunction and economic damage a conflict will create globally in this already agitated and worn-out world just beginning to emerge from a devastating pandemic.

President Biden, I appeal to you, sir, to show great statesmanship by taking the lead in urging all free nations to move away from this brinksmanship by giving Putin a face-saving way out.

No, Mr. President, you won’t be allowing a bully to win, you’ll be allowing peace to reign during this Covid recovery, and many will credit you with wisdom, not weakness.

Besides an imaginative blogger, Tom Madden is a former journalist and an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in March on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.