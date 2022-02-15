Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Yesterday marked the four-year anniversary of the tragic events that took place on the campus of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who lost loved ones. It is our sincere hope that no community will ever experience what MSD endured and appreciate the steps that have been taken to make our schools safer.

Last year, the Boca Chamber partnered with the Florida Chamber Foundation on its 2021 Florida Workforce Needs Study. The study evaluated the impacts of COVID-19 on Florida’s industries and talent. We again ask you to help by participating in this year’s Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0. This two-year research program will further examine the lasting impacts of COVID-19and provide insight into how Florida businesses and educational institutions can partner to advance the hard and soft skills needed to narrow Florida’s workforce skills gaps and improve our talent pipeline. Over the course of the following two years, the Boca Chamber, in partnership with the Florida Chamber, will send quarterly surveys to help provide a baseline for this important study.

Save the date for Wednesday, March 9th as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) Investor Panel Presentations return in-person on the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC).Ninestudents from various schools within Palm Beach County will present their individual business ideas in a 3-minute presentation to four local business leaders and entrepreneurs in the hopes of receiving funding to advance their business. The judges are Damian England, Executive Director, Affiliate Services at NCCI, David Fleming, Former YEA! Graduate and Senior at Saint Andrew’s School, Holly Pratt, Chief Financial Officer, Saint Andrew’s and Sam Zietz, CEO, TouchSuite. This year’s Boca chapter winner will represent our region in the national competition later this year.

We are proud to host the Chamber’s third annual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon on Friday, April 8th. During this in-person luncheon program, we will recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year. These brave professionals have been chosen by their departments for their courageous acts in service to the community of Boynton Beach. Thank you to Baptist Health (Bethesda East & West) for their title sponsorship, as well as ADT and South Florida PBS for their support. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jonathan Porges, Market Manager, Boynton Beach. Click here to register and support our first responders!

Your Chamber is very active on social media with nearly 30,000 followers on our social media platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. We encourage you to take advantage of this social media networking benefit by tagging both @bocachamber and @boyntonbeachchamber when posting on your social media. We will repost and re-share your content to help maximize your reach.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

2/16 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person South Health Care Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N)

For more information and to register click here

2/16 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Luncheon

For more information and to register click here

2/16 – 5:45 p.m. In-Person 2022 Annual Chamber Bash

For more information and to register click here

2/17 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus

For more information and to register click here

2/17 – 11:30 a.m. In-Person DIAMOND Award Luncheon

For more information and to register click here

2/22 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Smart Talk for Women

For more information and to register click here

2/22 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Live After Five

For more information and to register click here

2/24 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Combined Economic Development & Boynton Beach Government Affairs Committee

For more information and to register click here

2/24 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon (SWIB)

For more information and to register click here

2/25 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Women’s Business Exchange

For more information and to register click here

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, community leader, past Boca Chamber Board Member and long-time Lynn University team member, John Gallo, Jr. A fixture on Lynn’s campus for over three decades, John is best remembered for his work in financial advancement where he raised money for the university and played a pivotal role in building the school from its early stages to what it is today. More importantly, he was a devoted husband, father and consummate family man. He was a larger-than-life figure who will be greatly missed, and his legacy will be forever honored.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432

p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780