Fun One-Day Excursions from Boca Raton

Boca Raton and the rest of the Florida Gold Coast is a top destination for travelers seeking fun and sun. If you already call the Palm Beach area home, you’re lucky enough to be a short drive from some of the best beach vacation spots in the world! In fact, many exciting locales are less than a day’s drive away from Boca.

Getting Around

Greyhound

The iconic bus company has low-cost round trip fares to several Florida destinations, including Naples, Orlando, and Tampa. You catch a Greyhound at the Trirail Station. If you want to travel this way, book your ticket well in advance, as popular routes can sell out quickly. If you order your ticket online, you may even get an early-bird discount.

Car Rental

If you prefer to hit the open road on your own, consider taking a rental car for the day.

Thanks to its status as a tourist destination, Boca Raton has at least one branch of every major car rental company you can think of, as well as dozens of local options. As a result, car rental rates are competitive.

A typical Toyota RAV4 leather seats interior model, for example, may run you around $34 dollars per day. You also have the option of paying for extra features, such as accident insurance or GPS navigation.

Top Stops for 1-Day Trips

Key West

The terminal point of interstate 1, Key West is connected to the mainland by the breathtaking Seven Mile Bridge. As you make the four-hour drive, you’ll be treated to a gorgeous view of the crystal clear Gulf of Mexico.

The town of Key West owes its unique charm and feel to its mishmash of historical influences and natural beauty. First inhabited by the Tequestas and Calusas, Key West has existed in some form since the 1500s when the islands were put on the map by famed explorer Ponce de Leon.

Key West remained an important landmark in history. Legendary novelist Ernest Hemingway penned some of his greatest works, including For Whom the Bell Tolls, from his residence in the heart of the city. Today, the home is a museum filled with dozens of six-toed cats rumored to descend from Hemingway’s cat, Snow White.

Key West is also home to the Florida Straits, one of the largest coral reef populations in the world. Tour companies offer catamaran rentals and group boat tours to access off-shore snorkeling and diving.

After rounding out your day trip with a visit to one of Key West’s multiple seaside restaurants, be sure to stop by Mallory Square just before the sun goes down. Every day like clockwork, residents celebrate the sunset with music, food, and live entertainment.

Vero Beach

Vero Beach is less than two hours north of Boca. Nicknamed the Treasure Coast, Vero Beach offers a calm retreat from the sometimes hectic bustle of more crowded destinations on the Florida Atlantic Coast. The area is also immensely family-friendly, and perfect for a day of barbecues, swimming, and sunbathing.

If you like a good deal, check out the Vero Beach Outlet Mall. Conveniently located just off the interstate, the outlet mall features more than 50 factory stores from famed brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

Daytona Beach

From Boca Raton, you are just over three hours away from the adventure capital of the Atlantic Coast, Daytona Beach. You can rent a small RV and check out the Motorsports Hall of Fame, which honors drag racing and motorcycle racing greats. If you have a need for speed, head down to the Daytona International Speedway and sign up for the NASCAR Racing Experience.

For a slower-paced trip, spend the day at one of Daytona’s sandy beaches or nature reserves.

Naples

In two and a half hours, you can cross the Florida peninsula to reach the seaside town of Naples, situated on the Gulf of Mexico. The Paradise Coast has a rich gourmet culture. You can find more than 700 restaurants within the city limits. Options range from exquisite fine dining to chic vegan food trucks. Naples has something for everyone.

Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg is four hours away from Boca by car or train but is well worth the journey. If you’re an abstract art lover, the Dali Museum is a must-see. In addition to its stunning architecture, the Dali Museum in Saint Petersburg actually has the largest collection of the artist’s work outside of his home country, Spain.

Saint Petersburg is also surrounded by water on all sides, which means there are numerous beaches and boardwalks to explore. Clearwater Beach appears consistently on best beach lists, while the eponymously named St. Pete’s Beach has held the top spot for best beaches in the country.