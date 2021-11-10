As US Borders Reopen, Airbnb Says Florida Is a Top Destination for International Travelers

FILE – Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27, 2020. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Boca Raton, FL – As travel gradually rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most widely anticipated milestones of the recovery is the November 8 reopening of US borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The US is historically the largest inbound travel market in the world, and the largest country to reopen to foreign travelers arriving by commercial flights (with India expected to follow suit in mid-November).

Airbnb operates in more than 220 countries and regions around the world, and the reopening of a single border for inbound travel, even the US border, will not have a material impact by itself on our overall business. However, because our purpose is to connect our guests to people and places, the reopening of the US border is an important moment and a real sign of progress toward the return of global cross-border travel.

During the week following the September 20 announcement that US travel restrictions would be lifted in November, searches for US trips by prospective foreign guests on Airbnb increased by 50 percent.

During the week following the October 15 announcement of the specific November 8 reopening date, nights booked by foreign guests for stays starting November 8 increased by 44 percent.

The US is also reopening right as we’re seeing a revolution that is changing how we live and work. The newfound flexibility that people have is bringing about a revolution in how we travel, too. The pandemic has suddenly untethered tens of millions of people from the need to work in specific places at specific times. They can now work from anywhere, travel any time, and stay for longer. While technologies like Zoom make it possible to work from home, Airbnb is making it possible to work from any home—and ultimately, to live anywhere.

For all these reasons, we’re excited that as of today, starting on November 8, Hosts in more than 4,000 different destinations across the US will welcome inbound foreign guests on Airbnb. Some of these guests will be living on Airbnb for a full year.

Among all the places these guests are traveling from, the most guests are coming from these five cities:

London

Paris

Santiago

Toronto

Vancouver

Among the more than 4,000 different destinations they are traveling to, the five most popular destinations are:

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

Orlando

South Florida Atlantic Coast

These five destinations are also the most popular for long-term stays of 28 days or more.

