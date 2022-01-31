MIZNER PARK LAUNCHES FRIDAY NIGHT ARTISAN MARKETS STARTING FEBRUARY 4 FROM 4 P.M. TO 9 P.M.

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 28, 2022) – Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will host weekly Artisan Markets each Friday at the south end of the center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will continue weekly Green Farmers Markets each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Artisan Markets will feature unique artisan and handcrafted items with delightful stands of makers, artists, crafters, producers, bakers and shakers. The Green Farmers Markets will offer a produce center, and locally sourced vendors with food, jams, jellies, breads, honeys and more.

“We are excited to offer our guests yet another reason to visit Mizner Park,” said Vicki Baisden, general manager at Mizner Park, which is owned by Brookfield Properties. “With our many offerings and beautiful outdoor space, Mizner Park lends itself to these outdoor markets, especially during the milder South Florida months.”

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.

Brookfield Properties services Brookfield’s best-in-class retail real estate investments. The retail sector ranks among the largest mall owners in the United States. Their extensive portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing 170 locations across 42 states and representing approximately 146 million square feet of retail space. All Brookfield properties are strategically located in regional and coastal areas that constitute the “heart” of America, and are home to numerous industry-leading retailers, including L Brands, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., The Gap, Inc., LVMH and Forever 21 Retail, Inc. Brookfield Properties Retail Group is headquartered in Chicago and owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management.

For more information, visit www.miznerpark.com or call (561) 362-0606.