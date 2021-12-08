Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Since 1952, The Boca Chamber has had the privilege and good fortune of being led by committed, strong and steady business leaders serving on the Board of Directors. I would like to recognize the new Board Members who recently joined the already impressive list of leaders:

Sheryl Clark , CEO, Boston Proper

, CEO, Boston Proper Daniel Hostettler , CEO, The Boca Raton

, CEO, The Boca Raton Anthony Scaglione , Executive Vice President & COO, Office Depot

, Executive Vice President & COO, Office Depot Amanda Ellis, Vice President, Epic Event Group (Professionals Under 40 Representative)

Additionally, we welcomed two Board members onto the Executive Committee. These leaders will one day hold the gavel as Chair of the Board of Directors:

Clara Bennett , Executive Director, Boca Raton Airport Authority – Treasurer

, Executive Director, Boca Raton Airport Authority – Treasurer Bob Tucker, Director, Corporate Affairs, ADT – Vice Chair

Led by the amazing Chair of the Board, Jackie Reeves – Thank you to the entire Board of Directors for their steadfast and unwavering leadership and support of the Boca Chamber!

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is set and the two teams have been announced! The high-powered offense of Western Kentucky University will take on the solid defense of Appalachian State University. Both teams were champions of their conference and bring high energy and a winning attitude to this matchup. The game will be played at Florida Atlantic University Stadium in just 11 days on Saturday, December 18. With a kick-off time of 11:00 a.m., this game will be the first to be played on that Saturday airing on ESPN.

The game will also be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. For additional information on the Rooflclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, visit RoofclaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

To get you fired up for the game and put you in the holiday spirit – join us Thursday morning at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Breakfast at The Boca Raton. The breakfast is sponsored once again by Rooflcaim.com Boca Raton Bowl and The Boca Raton. The program will feature Doug Mosley, the Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, along with representatives from both teams. Doug will be joined by Jim Clark, Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director at Western Kentucky and Lance Ware, Senior Assistant to the Head Coach at Appalachian State.

In addition, the program contains an update from the new CEO of The Boca Raton, Daniel Hostettler, of the amazing transformation of the iconic luxury property. It doesn’t end there! At the conclusion of the breakfast, we will hear from West Boca Community High School’s Encore Ensemble, singing holiday songs to put us in the spirit of the season! This is a must-attend event! Click here to reserve your seat today.

The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee’s (BLU-PAC) priority is to elect pro-business candidates who understand what it takes to operate a business and support policy that allows businesses to be successful and keep Moving Boynton Beach Forward. After in-person interviews and additional vetting, BLU-PAC has endorsed the following candidates in the March 8, 2022, Boynton Beach Municipal Elections:

Ty Penserga – Mayor

Angela Cruz – Commissioner, District I

Marit Hedeen – Commissioner, District III

These endorsed candidates are the RIGHT LEADERS for Boynton Beach. They are prepared to work hard to ensure that the City of Boynton Beach continues to move forward for important job growth and economic prosperity.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

12/8 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Sponsored By: iThink Financial

Topic: Credit Tips and Tricks & Is December the Best Time to Purchase a Vehicle?

Speaker: Shirley Gonzales, Branch Manager, iThink Financial

ServPro Boynton Beach

101 Commerce Road, Boynton Beach

Click here to register

12/8 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Holiday Party

Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club

21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton

Click here to register

12/9 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Holiday Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl & The Boca Raton

Topic: College Football Bowl Game in Boca and The Transformation of The Boca Raton

Speakers: Doug Mosley, Executive Director, Boca Raton Bowl

Daniel Hostettler, President & CEO, The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Click here to register

12/16 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus

The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new professionals and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

Location: Forthcoming

Click here to register

12/16 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Leadership Boca Class of 2020 Graduation

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

2000 NW 19th Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

1/7 – 12:00 p.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Luncheon

Topic: A Conversation with Florida’s Chief Financial Officer

Speaker: Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer, State of Florida

The Boca Raton

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Click here to register

Please help us celebrate the graduating class of Leadership Boca 2020 on December 16, 2021at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel. Due to the pause caused by the pandemic, the class recently returned together to finish the program. For more information or to register for this graduation luncheon, click here.

Congratulations to the Leadership Boca Class of 2020!

Anne Jaakkola – Boca Helping Hands

Bob DiRocco – Habilitation Center

Christopher A. Sajdera, Esquire

Danielle Trepeck

Fedra Vimercati – City National Bank

Femke Perez de Groot – Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Gina Harwood – the Keyes Company

Heather Dupree – YMCA

Jessica Beaver – FAU Tech Runway

Kacee Reid – Memorial Healthcare System

Lindy Harvey – Spirit of Giving Network

Maureen Avella – Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Rachael Bonlarron – Palm Beach State College

Tim Grajko – Morgan Stanley – Boca Raton Group

Tom Livoti – Habitat for Humanity

This Wednesday, December 8 from 7:30 pm -9:00 pm, the City of Boca Raton will host the 50th Annual Holiday Street Parade. This event will feature more than 50 festive floats live bands, food vendors and a public viewing area. For more information about the parade, click here.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

