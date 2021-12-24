Boca Beat, 12/24
- On Thursday, December 9, Impact 100 Palm Beach County (Impact 100 PBC) announced its 2022 semi-finalist nonprofit organizations. The 21 groups, all with projects based in south Palm Beach County, have the opportunity to now submit full applications for one of multiple $100,000 high-impact grants.
- The Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities – the nation’s largest, free,one-day event for people with disabilities, both seen and unseen – will welcome its audience back to an in-person event at Spanish River Park. Presented by the American Disabilities Foundation, the event became an inclusive Spring Break event, drawing people from across the country.
- Identical twins Keren and Kerline Geffrard are among 62 classmates who will become nurses today during Florida Atlantic University ‘s commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. They are in the second cohort of graduates of FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing’s new second-degree part-time track in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N .) program designed to address the critical nursing shortage and accommodate working professionals.
- Boca West Country Club has been named a 2022 Platinum Award winner by the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM), recognizing the Club’s Golf Shoppe as one of the premier golf retail operations in the world. Boca West Country Club was judged by an impartial panel, and they were graded on new ideas, creativity, adaptability, and revenue-generating initiatives.
- Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF), the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, and volunteers from Boca West Country Club held the 12th annual Adopt a Family/Home for the Holidays Project at Old Navy on December 18 for 150 local kids age 6 to 13 in Boca Raton.
- “There are lots of great Jewish and Zionist causes, but JNF-USA is the crown jewel of Zionism and one of the great success stories in all of Jewish history and Israel today,” said award-winning Editor-in-Chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), Jonathan Tobin. Tobin kicked off Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) VIP event for its Eretz Society and Chai Society members (annual donors of $1,800 minimum) in Palm Beach County on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with a captivating keynote speech about the rise of antisemitism, antizionism, how hate speech and violence against Jews must never be rationalized or excused, and how the Jewish community must continue to have the courage to speak up so they can serve as role models for future generations.
- Florida Atlantic University will confer more than 2,770 degrees today and tomorrow for the fall 2021 semester during five in-person commencement ceremonies in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. The new graduates will join more than 187,000 alumni who have graduated from FAU since the University opened its doors in 1964.
- B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton celebrated the scribing of its new L’Chaim (to life) Torah – that is being created to recognize and honor those who we have lost over the past two years and celebrate new beginnings. The ceremony was attended by congregants, South Florida interfaith leaders, local dignitaries and VIPS, including Florida Senator Lori Berman, Palm Beach County Mayor Bob Weinroth and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.
- Palm Beach Atlantic nursing graduates heard from one of their own Thursday evening: Air Force captain and nurse practitioner Dr. Junique Henry, who dared them “to be different,” not satisfied with the status quo in healthcare.
- Wesley Lowe, Jr., Director of Instrumental Arts at The Kings Academy, has been named the Palm Beach Symphony Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year.
- Brightline has commenced construction of the new Brightline/Downtown Library Parking Garage for its future Boca station. Brightline’s contractor, Kaufman Lynn, has started initial work on the site. This project, which is a partnership between Brightline, the City of Boca Raton and the Federal Railroad Administration, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon completion, the 4.5 story, 455-space garage will include the necessary parking for Brightline’s Boca station as well as a separate entrance for library parking. Library visitors will have dedicated, covered, parking on the first floor, which will be complimentary. Brightline expects to sign the construction contract for the Boca station later this month with construction expected to commence in early 2022.
About the Author