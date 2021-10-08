The new Nintendo Switch OLED Stock is now available

Image courtesy of Forbes

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED Stock is now available in the United States. As reported by Forbes, the starting price for the new Switch OLED is $350.

The Switch OLED contains new technology that will make games appear more clear and crisp while playing along with enhanced color and vibrancy.

Other changes include more internal storage as standard, allowing players to add more games, a redesigned kickstand and players can connect the Switch to the TV with a new dock.

The new console is in all black and its new kickstand stretches the console’s lower rear. The Switch’s new microSD card slot is in the same spot but positioned horizontally to prevent accidental ejections.

However, the Nintendo Switch OLED Stock is already sold out in many online retailers. The new Switch is already sold out in stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop. Fans of the gaming console can check back in stores and retailer websites for updates if the new Switch is restocked.