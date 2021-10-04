Marvel releases new “Eternals” trailer with its first LGBTQ+ couple

Image courtesy of Digital Spy

Marvel Studios releases a new 30-second teaser trailer for their movie “Eternals.” As reported by Digital Spy, the trailer includes Marvel’s first LGBTQ+ couple.

The trailer includes a young Jack telling his parents Phastos and his husband about seeing Ikaris on TV with a cape and shooting lasers.

Phastos is played by Brian Tyree Henry and Phastos’ husband is played by Haaz Sleiman.

The film is about a group of individuals who have lived for centuries and are now stepping out to help save the world.

They step out right after Thanos uses the Infinity Stones to change the universe. Fans can eagerly await to see what will happen next.

“I think we stand alone as a film for sure. But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out,” says Chloé Zhao, director of the movie.