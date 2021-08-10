Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation Announces Schedule for Public Hearings and Workshops

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth reminds residents that each year, the Florida legislature holds a 60-day session with the primary purpose of developing and passing a state budget for the upcoming year.

While those sessions normally begin in March, in recent years the legislature has advanced the date of the session to January to allow members who are campaigning for re-election to be unencumbered by their legislative responsibilities.

The upcoming session will commence in January. As a result, committee meetings will begin in September,

In preparation for the session, the Palm Beach County Legislative delegation has announced its calendar for public hearing to allow residents an opportunity to present issues they would like to see addressed.

The following is the announced schedule of meetings:

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Local Bill and Public Hearing

Thursday, October 28, 2021 – 9AM – Noon

Clayton E. Hutcheson Agricultural Svcs Ctr (559 N Military Trl West Palm Beach FL 33415)

Public Hearing

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – 10AM – Noon

Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 SW College Dr Belle Glade FL 33430)

Election of Chair and Vice-Chair and Public Hearing

Thursday, September 2, 2021 – 10AM – Noon

Florida Atlantic University (Acura Club at FAU Stadium 777 Glades Rd Boca Raton FL 33431)

WORKSHOPS

Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County League of Cities

November 10, 2021 – 9AM – 10:30AM

Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)

Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners

November 10, 2021 – 10:45AM – 12:15PM

Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)

Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County School Board

November 10, 2021 – 1:30PM – 3PM

Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)

*Please Note: This schedule is subject to change.*

Anyone interested in addressing the Legislative Delegation at a Public Hearing should call the Delegation Office at 561.355.2406 or email [email protected].