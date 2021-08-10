Published On: Mon, Aug 9th, 2021

Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation Announces Schedule for Public Hearings and Workshops

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth reminds residents that each year, the Florida legislature holds a 60-day session with the primary purpose of developing and passing a state budget for the upcoming year.

While those sessions normally begin in March, in recent years the legislature has advanced the date of the session to January to allow members who are campaigning for re-election to be unencumbered by their legislative responsibilities.

The upcoming session will commence in January. As a result, committee meetings will begin in September,

In preparation for the session, the Palm Beach County Legislative delegation has announced its calendar for public hearing to allow residents an opportunity to present issues they would like to see addressed.

The following is the announced schedule of meetings:

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Local Bill and Public Hearing

Thursday, October 28, 2021 – 9AM – Noon

Clayton E. Hutcheson Agricultural Svcs Ctr (559 N Military Trl West Palm Beach FL 33415)

Public Hearing

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – 10AM – Noon

Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 SW College Dr Belle Glade FL 33430)

  • Election of Chair and Vice-Chair and Public Hearing
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021 – 10AM – Noon
  • Florida Atlantic University (Acura Club at FAU Stadium 777 Glades Rd Boca Raton FL 33431)

WORKSHOPS

  • Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County League of Cities
  • November 10, 2021 – 9AM – 10:30AM
  • Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)
  • Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners
  • November 10, 2021 – 10:45AM – 12:15PM
  • Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)
  • Joint Meeting with the Palm Beach County School Board
  • November 10, 2021 – 1:30PM – 3PM
  • Palm Beach Gardens City Hall (10500 N Military Trl Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410)

*Please Note: This schedule is subject to change.*

 Anyone interested in addressing the Legislative Delegation at a Public Hearing should call the Delegation Office at 561.355.2406 or email [email protected].

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It