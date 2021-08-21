Published On: Sat, Aug 21st, 2021

Palm Beach County Issues Hospital Directive

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office reports as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Palm Beach County, positivity and hospital occupancy rates also continue to rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, the increase in numbers is due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The county has issued Emergency Directive 2021-A which requires area hospitals to report to the county daily statistics of such key indicators as:

PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth confers with County Administrator Verdenia C Baker
  • Total staffed hospital beds
  • Current staffed inventory ICU beds for adults and children
  • Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds
  • Number of ventilators in hospital inventory
  • Total census for all beds
  • Number of ventilators in use for all patients
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator
  • COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting
  • COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers in
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and
  • If available:
    • the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose)
    • the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose); and
    • current status of whether hospital is conducting elective surgeries.

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, August 23, 2021 and remains in force until terminated or modified.

Residents are reminded to wear facial coverings when indoors and in crowded places, wash their hands often, observe social distancing, and get vaccinated if they have not already done so. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 866.779.6121 or email: [email protected].

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

