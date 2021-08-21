Palm Beach County Issues Hospital Directive
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office reports as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Palm Beach County, positivity and hospital occupancy rates also continue to rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, the increase in numbers is due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
The county has issued Emergency Directive 2021-A which requires area hospitals to report to the county daily statistics of such key indicators as:
- Total staffed hospital beds
- Current staffed inventory ICU beds for adults and children
- Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds
- Number of ventilators in hospital inventory
- Total census for all beds
- Number of ventilators in use for all patients
- Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted
- Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds
- Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator
- COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting
- COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting
- Total COVID-19 positive transfers in
- Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and
- If available:
- the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose)
- the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose); and
- current status of whether hospital is conducting elective surgeries.
The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, August 23, 2021 and remains in force until terminated or modified.
Residents are reminded to wear facial coverings when indoors and in crowded places, wash their hands often, observe social distancing, and get vaccinated if they have not already done so. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 866.779.6121 or email: [email protected].