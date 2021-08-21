Palm Beach County Issues Hospital Directive

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office reports as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Palm Beach County, positivity and hospital occupancy rates also continue to rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, the increase in numbers is due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The county has issued Emergency Directive 2021-A which requires area hospitals to report to the county daily statistics of such key indicators as:

PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth confers with County Administrator Verdenia C Baker

Total staffed hospital beds

Current staffed inventory ICU beds for adults and children

Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds

Number of ventilators in hospital inventory

Total census for all beds

Number of ventilators in use for all patients

Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted

Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds

Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator

COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day’s reporting

COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day’s reporting

Total COVID-19 positive transfers in

Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and

If available: the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose) the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose); and current status of whether hospital is conducting elective surgeries.



The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, August 23, 2021 and remains in force until terminated or modified.

Residents are reminded to wear facial coverings when indoors and in crowded places, wash their hands often, observe social distancing, and get vaccinated if they have not already done so. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 866.779.6121 or email: [email protected].