Boca Chamber’s Golden Bell Battle of the Bands Season 3 is Coming Up!

By; Robert S Weinroth

The upcoming Battle of the Bands will be held on on Saturday, September 25th. This will be our 3rd Season of this event, which is part of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber Festival Days and it promises to be better than ever!

The Golden Bell Battle of the Bands is brought a signature event of the Boca Chamber & the Golden Bell Education Foundation. It will bring our business community together for a night of entertainment, fun and laughter, while raising funds for The Golden Bell Education Foundation in support of Boca Raton Public Schools.

This event will begin at 6PM for VIP Admissions and 6:30PM for General Admission.

If you have not already registered, there is still time to click on the link below to get your seat today at:

web.bocaratonchamber.com/events/Season-3-Golden-Bell-Battle-of-the-Bands-6373/register?entityDomainId=15&secure=True

Please feel free to reach out to Kristina Palacios, Boca Chmber Member Services, at 561.395.4433 ext. 221 if you have any questions.