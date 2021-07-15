Palm Beach County Leads in Rental Assistance Spending as Eviction Moratorium is Expiring

Palm Beach County Commissioner, Robert Weinroth, wants residents of our county to know that we are leading the state in providing funding to those in need of rental assistance according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. (Florida is highlighted on the report along with participating counties. U.S. Department of the Treasury)

Eligible residents can apply for rent, utility and relocation assistance.

The eviction moratorium issued by the Center for Disease Control will expire on July 31, 2021. Individuals who may be impacted can apply for rental assistance at: RentalAssistancePBC.org.

To qualify for aid, the applicant must rent in Palm Beach County and at least one person in the home must prove loss of income either directly or indirectly due to COVID-19.

Households must also be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. Those qualifying for unemployment who can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability and/or have incurred significant costs due to COVID-19 may also be eligible.

Priority is for the unemployed or those who have received an eviction notice.

If a tenant’s eviction is filed in court, the renter will be referred to the Legal Aid Society Palm Beach County or Florida Rural Legal Services). These agencies will work to provide free legal assistance and representation in landlord/tenant matters. Those eligible may receive assistance with past due payments.

In order to apply for rental and/or relocation assistance, an applicant must provide:

v evidence of COVID-19 direct or indirect impact

v evidence of risk of homelessness or housing instability

v evidence of income eligibility

v valid government issued ID

v Social Security Number for all household members. A copy of applicant’s social security card required. Case Manager may require copies of all household members’ social security cards.

Rental support may be paid up to three (3) months in advance and income must be recertified for each three-month period.

For rental assistance, landlords must be registered as vendors with Palm Beach County. Utility assistance is for electric, water, gas, sewer, trash removal and energy costs for eligible rental households only.

Applicants must submit all required documentation to expedite approval.

In-person assistance and mobile outreach are available for individuals who:

v Lack computers or internet connection; or,

v Lack the skills needed to use a computer; or

v Have language barriers or developmental disabilities; or

v Face other barriers preventing access the online application portal for rental assistance.

To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements and the mobile outreach schedule call 561.355.4792 or visit RentalAssistancePBC.org