Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County to Hold Surplus Equipment Auction June 5 at 9AM

Transfer trailers, excavators, loaders, dozers, trailers, heavy and light equipment, trucks, cars, SUVs and other Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County surplus items will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price, at 9AM Saturday, June 5.

There will be no buyer’s premium, no minimums and no reserves.

The SWA Absolute Auction will take place rain or shine at the SWA Main Landfill Entrance, 6890 N Jog Rd in West Palm Beach. 

Graham Auction Company will lead this government surplus auction. A full list of auction items including mileage, hours and identification numbers can be found on the Graham Auction Company’s website

SWA Auction items are available for inspection between Noon and 2PM on Friday, June 4, and at 8AM on auction day.

To obtain the full list of terms and for all other auction inquires, contact Graham Auction Company, Lic# AB1521, 2000 PGA Blvd. Ste 4440, Palm Beach Gardens, FL  33410; 561.427.0520. 

The SWA and Graham Auction Company will require all in-person bidders to follow CDC guidelines as they relate to Covid-19.

For those unable to attend the SWA Auction in person, bidding is available online at Proxibid.com where there are photos and videos of the inventory.

Online bidders can bid until the live auction begins (must be registered atProxibid.com at least 48 hours in advance of the auction). There is an Internet Premium of 5 percent added to all successful online bids, as well as sales tax, which is applied to the invoice total, including Internet Premium. Payment options are by money order and wire transfer. 

Each lot will be sold AS-IS, WHERE IS and with all defects therein. The item(s) purchased immediately become(s) the responsibility of the purchaser.

All items must be removed no later than Wednesday, June 9 at 4PM. The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County does not provide towing, lifting or loading services of any type. 

Methods of payment include cash, cashier’s check or check with bank letter of guarantee. Credit cards are not accepted for payment. All sales are subject to local tax laws, unless buyer presents a valid 2021 sales tax exemption certificate.* Licensed dealers must present a valid identification proving they are a registered dealer.**  

Driving Directions: 

From I-95 North: take Exit 76 – Blue Heron Blvd (SR 708) and head WEST. Cross Military Trl. Pass the VA Hospital. MERGE onto the Beeline Hwy. Make a LEFT (South) on N Jog Rd. Travel about 1.75 miles to the SWA Landfill main entrance; turn LEFT, then take an immediate LEFT. Follow auction signs. 

From I-95 South: take Exit 74 – 45th St (CR 702) and head WEST. Cross Military Trl and Haverhill Rd and the Turnpike overpass. Once on Jog Rd, go about 1 mile NORTH to the SWA Landfill main entrance. Turn RIGHT, then take an immediate LEFT. Follow auction signs. 

From the Florida Turnpike: take Exit 107 Beeline Highway/SR 710 (SunPass only). At the light at the end of exit ramp, go LEFT (South) on N. Jog Road. Cross the Beeline Highway and travel about 1.75 miles to the SWA Landfill main entrance. Turn LEFT, then take an immediate LEFT. Follow auction signs.  

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County reserves the right to add or to delete equipment from the sale.  

The Graham Auction Company is recognized as an industry leader in the sale of capital and surplus assets through public auctions. Buyers from Alaska to Europe have responded by purchasing more than $100 million in real and personal property over six decades.  

*Any chartered nonprofit, religious, charitable, scientific or educational institution or governmental agency must provide a copy of their consumer’s certificate of exemption for records. False numbers will be reported to the State of Florida.  

**Temporary tags for vehicles are not provided. All Individuals (not licensed vehicle dealers) buying qualified vehicles must initiate the title transfer and show proof of same prior to the SWA releasing the vehicle. Only when full payment is made and the bidder shows proof that the title transfer has been initiated, will the applicable vehicle/equipment be released. 

Process more than 100,000 tons of recyclables [swa.org] each year 

Combust approximately 1.8 million tons of trash each year to generate electricity at renewable energy facilities [swa.org] 

Produce enough electricity to power approximately 74,000 homes, about the number of homes in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens 

Recycle more than 150,000 tons of wastewater treatment residuals [swa.org] (sludge from flushes) into environmentally-friendly fertilizer 

Safely dispose of more than 4 million pounds of home hazards [swa.org] a year 

