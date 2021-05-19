Are Mezcal and Tequila the Same?

Within the past few years, the heat surrounding the mezcal vs tequila debate has been turned up quite a bit. There are plenty of forums debating whether mezcal and tequila are the same things or different spirits entirely.

Today is the day that we find out once and for all by comparing the two.

Is Mezcal Different Than Tequila?

Long story short? Yes. Mezcal and tequila are two different kinds of spirits despite being similar in terms of value, properties, and creation. They come from the same plant, with tequila being a type of mezcal; however, we suspect most of the confusion comes from.

As a general rule of thumb, all tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequila.

What Makes Them Different?

Surprisingly, there are several ways that the two are distinctly different.

They are distilled using a different process.

Tequila is produced by steaming agave in industrial ovens. It is then distilled multiple times in large copper pots. On the other hand, though, mezcal is cooked inside of earthbound pits that have been lined with lava rocks and then filled with wood and charcoal. The mezcal is then distilled in clay pots.

They are produced in different areas of the world.

Although both mezcal and tequila come from Mexico, they tend to come from different areas of the country. Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Nayarit, Taumalipas, Michoacan, and Guanajuato. Mezcal is produced in Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Pueblea, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosi, Durango, Michoacan, and Taumalipas.

They are labeled in different ways.

After tequila and mezcal have been distilled, they are aged inside of large oak barrels. Here, the differences come in terms of the aging process, which then translates to the labeling process. For example, tequila is available in three varieties based on how long it has been aged. Each of these varieties has its name.

The same can be said for mezcal. However, mezcal is named using a different system.

They are made of different agave.

Mezcal can be made from any of 50 different types of agave, while tequila can only be made with one, Weber blue agave. The plant that makes this agave is tall and of a blue-grey color, hence the name “blue agave.”

They have different flavor profiles.

On the most basic level, tequila has a traditionally smooth, sweet flavor. Mezcal, though, has a smoky, savory flavor that comes from its time being smoked underground during the production process. In addition, they are also consumed differently, with mezcal being traditionally consumed straight with chili salt and an orange slice and tequila being served straight or mixed into a cocktail.

As you can see, mezcal and tequila are very different things despite their similarities. They are made using other processes, with varying types of agave they taste different and are produced in different parts of Mexico. With this information, you can now put the age old mezcal/tequila debate to bed the next time you’re in a heated forum.