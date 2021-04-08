Published On: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021

Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Waives Adoption Fees in April

Palm Beach County’s Public Safety Department Divisions of Animal Care and Control and Victim Services has partnered together and will be offeringfree pet adoptions throughout the month of April.  This promotion is to raise awareness about sexual assault, the many services available to victims, and the link between animal abuse and intimate partner violence.

Approved adopters will receive a lifetime of unconditional love and much more. All pets adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped, have a current county license tag, and are sent home with a free bag of Science Diet pet food. In addition, pet owners receive a health care certificate worth $500 in savings for their new pet.

Stop by today to meet your purrrfect match. Animal Care and Control’s adoption center is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach; no appointment needed.

Adoption Hours:

Monday – Friday        11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday                      10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday                        11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to view pictures of adoptable animals online, please visit www.pbcgov.com/snap or call (561) 233-1272. 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

