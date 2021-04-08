Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Waives Adoption Fees in April

Palm Beach County’s Public Safety Department Divisions of Animal Care and Control and Victim Services has partnered together and will be offeringfree pet adoptions throughout the month of April. This promotion is to raise awareness about sexual assault, the many services available to victims, and the link between animal abuse and intimate partner violence.

Approved adopters will receive a lifetime of unconditional love and much more. All pets adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped, have a current county license tag, and are sent home with a free bag of Science Diet pet food. In addition, pet owners receive a health care certificate worth $500 in savings for their new pet.

Stop by today to meet your purrrfect match. Animal Care and Control’s adoption center is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach; no appointment needed.

Adoption Hours:

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to view pictures of adoptable animals online, please visit www.pbcgov.com/snap or call (561) 233-1272.