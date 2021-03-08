Where to Find the Best Gel Nail Polish Online

With many of our beloved nail salons remaining closed or only operating at limited capacity, more and more of us have to move the nail salon to our home. If you absolutely cannot imagine a world without your precious gel manicure, all hope isn’t lost. You can still find your favorite gel nail polish online and give yourself a gel manicure yourself from the comfort of your home.

But what are the benefits of doing your gel manicure at home? And where can you find the best gel nail polish to get the job done? Here, we will discuss the ins and outs of picking the best gel nail polish for you.

Benefits of an At-Home Gel Manicure

There are quite a few benefits to doing your gel manicure at home. First and foremost, with everything going on out in the world today and with the weather being cold, we’re finding ourselves leaving the house less and less for our safety.

A gel manicure can be surprisingly quickly done at home, meaning you don’t have to risk the possible health dangers of going to the salon. Plus, it can also be pretty inexpensive too.

The only upfront investment you’ll have to make is an LED or UV light to cure the polish and seal in the look.

What to Look for in the Best Gel Nail Polish

If that all sounds good to you, let’s determine what exactly you’re going to need to look for when picking out the best one online. Here are a few criteria to keep in mind when deciding which gel nail polish is the best out there.

1. Price

Price is, of course, a huge determining factor for many of us when shopping for anything. You want a gel nail polish that is inexpensive but not necessarily cheap. A reasonable price range for a gel nail polish should be between $10-$20. Gel polishes are a bit pricier than some regular nail polishes, but they are worth it.

2. Quality

The next significant factor in what can be considered the absolute best gel polish out there is, naturally, the quality. When you’re looking for a gel nail polish, you need one that provides good, even coverage over your entire nail. You want it to blend well so as not to be thicker in some places than others. You also want to make sure that it will be durable enough to last, ideally at least two weeks, when used correctly.

3. Variety

Lastly, when picking which online store to buy your gel nail polish from, you want to find one that offers a white variety of colors to choose from. Your online gel polish site should offer anything from white to bright red to dark blue, preferably with some glittery and shimmery options for good measure. The idea behind this is that if you find a brand that you like, you’re going to want to buy all of your different shades from them so that you can stick with a trusted source.

4. Easy to Use

Since doing an at-home gel manicure can become a little more challenging than using regular old nail polish, you want your gel polish to be as simple as possible. Good gel polish will make your manicure feel like a breeze and will be easy and smooth to apply.

So, Which One is Best?

In our humble opinion, Valentino Beauty Pure Gel Polish checks all of the boxes. Once you have found that brand that offers gel nail polish in every shade imaginable at a great price, all you have to do is click order and wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.