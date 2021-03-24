Minority Mental Health Month & The Finley Project

Noelle Moore

Boca Raton, FL – I would like to introduce you to one of Orlando’s most inspiring women – Noelle Moore. Noelle is the founder and Executive Director of The Finley Project, a non-profit dedicated to helping mothers through infant loss. Through her own tragedy of losing her daughter after birth, she is adamant in helping not only women here in Orlando, but across the country with her innovative and the nation’s only 7-part holistic program to help grieving mothers after infant loss. We don’t always think about it, but, in fact, mothers are leaving hospitals every day without their babies and according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 1 out of every 4 women experiences loss whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, or death before the age of two.

These mothers are overcome with grief and experiencing severe emotional trauma that affects every aspect of their lives. But, there is HOPE and that is the key driver for Noelle. Noelle is on a passionate mission to help women and their families in Orlando and across the country have vital support and most of all hope during this unimaginable time in their life. She created The Finley Project to fill the gap between the hospital and the home by providing support in a variety of ways.

Noelle was also instrumental in the implementation of Florida Hospital’s hospitalist/laborist program that is critical and ensures a physician is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the hospital, so pregnant woman have the care they need at any given moment. Her hope is to expand this program and see hospitals across the country adapt it as well.