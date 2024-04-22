Influential Board Members Committed to Empowering Vulnerable Families to Thrive

West Palm Beach, FL – As Families First of Palm Beach County (FFPBC) continues their vital mission to empower the most vulnerable children and their families residing in Palm Beach County, they have secured the influence of several popular philanthropists in South Florida. Together these new board members will collectively leverage their brands and influence to increase awareness and revenue to benefit FFPBC and the families they serve. Since 1990, Families First has served over 54,000 children and family members through prevention and early intervention cutting-edge programs.

Related