Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Florida State Senate passed Senate Bill 50, which requires online marketplace(s) located outside of the state to remit sales tax on tangible property. This is not a new tax, but rather puts the burden on these online marketplace retailers to collect and remit that tax instead of the consumer. Currently, Florida and Missouri are the only two states that have not passed this type of legislation. This is a priority issue on the Boca Chamber’s Business Legislative Agenda, and we commend the Florida Senate for moving this legislation forward.

Governor DeSantis has announced that effective March 29th, anyone 40 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, effective April 5th, anyone 18 years and older will be eligible.

We continue to receive positive feedback from our members regarding our in-person events. With four-months of sold-out Monthly Membership Breakfasts totaling over 300 members and three months of Succesful Women in Business Luncheons totaling nearly 150 members, there is a desire to get back to our normal way of networking. As vaccinations increase, we will continue to offer in-person events utilizing safety protocols. At the same time, we will still engage and educate our members through our virtual experiences.

Your Chamber is very active on social media with over 28,000 followers on our social media platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. We encourage you to take advantage of this social media networking benefit by tagging both @bocachamber and @boyntonbeachchamber when posting on your social media. We will repost and reshare your content to help maximize your reach.

Our business workshop series is another free resource available to you and your employees. This virtual series, which started in March and runs through May, is a 3-part public relations program – titled Spring Into PR. Attendees of these workshops will learn the basics of effective public relations, including how to write a press release, how to get your press release attention and picked up by the press, and how to get your company visible to the community. To learn more about this series and to register for the next workshop, click here.

The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) applications are now open for the 2021-22 program! Students will create their very own business during this 20-week program beginning in October. They will meet with and hear from successful local entrepreneurs, business professionals, and experts in all aspects of starting a business. In addition, each young entrepreneur is partnered with a professional mentor to provide support and input throughout their entrepreneurial journey. No experience necessary, just determination, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit! The application deadline for this program is September 18th. For more information or to apply, email Sherese James-Grow

One of the most important ingredients for building a successful and thriving community is an investment in leadership. The Chamber’s Leadership Boca Program represents our effort to ensure that our local business professionals possess the knowledge that will enable them to lead effectively and meet the challenges of the future. This popular annual program is back and the class of 2021 begins on April1st.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

We are excited to announce that the Battles of the Bands Annual Concert will be back live and in-person in 2021! This signature event raises money and awareness for the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation to support Boca Raton public schools. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 25th! If you are interested in participating or supporting the event, contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro.

Together, we will continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

From our Chamber family to yours, Happy & Joyous Passover to those who will be celebrating this weekend.

