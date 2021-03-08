Memorable Rap Lines Throughout History

Rap is arguably the most dominant genre of music right now. Either its influence is seen in the lyrical content of other genres, or the lifestyle it represents that’s omnipresent in music videos.

The beauty of rap knows no bounds because everyone in their own way can feel it, bump it, and get through the motions with it. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable rap lines ranging from old-school rappers to the modern ones.

Here are the top 9 best rap lines that’ve been pure heat:

1. “Here’s a murder rap to keep y’all dancin’

With a crime record like Charles Manson

AK-47 is the tool

Don’t make me act a fool.” N.W.A ‘Straight Outta Compton’

The album itself that shot N.W.A to eternal fame is also one of their most recognized songs. The rap group was the first of its kind to overturn the chaos that policemen had caused and to turn their city into a safe place. “Straight Outta Compton” is nothing short of a flag rooted in revolution and integrity.

2. “If you’re having girl problems I feel bad for you son

I got ninety nine problems but a b**** ain’t one.” Jay-Z ’99 Problems’

Jay-Z “Hov” has been synonymous with fame ever since he got his break out of performing in small-time clubs. You’ve seen these lyrics on T-shirts, in captions, and as far as the eye can see. It’s just that good!

3. “I just love your flashy ways

Guess that’s why they broke, and you’re so paid.” The Notorious B.I.G. ‘Hypnotize’

Notorious B.I.G. is notorious for introducing true luxury to rap. He broke the boundaries of fashion; the most expensive chains, the velvet fits, wrapped in fur, and a cigar in hand – he was hypnotizing.

4. “She don’t believe in shooting stars

But she believe in shoes ; cars” Kanye West ‘Flashing Lights’

One of Kanye’s most coveted songs, Flashing Lights takes the listener to a whole other world. The music video is just as brilliant as the song itself. Leave it to Kanye to talk about achieving dreams.

5. “You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub

Look mami I got the X if you into taking drugs” 50 Cent ‘In Da Club’

One of 50 Cent’s most popular songs, it’s still played widely in clubs and restaurants globally. It’s a bop and you probably still remember the song even if you haven’t heard it for years.

6. “You know it’s funny when it rains it pours

They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor.” 2pac ‘Keep Ya Head Up’

2pac’s introspective lyrical sense and his ability to channel that into rap was nothing short of legendary. In these lyrics, he criticizes the government openly and they are as relevant today as they were then.

7. “The part I love most is they need me more than they hate me

So they never take shots, I got everybody on safety” Drake ‘5am in Toronto’

Drake is known to win. With winning, comes obstacles and Drake paints a picture in one of his most legendary songs “5am in Toronto”.

8. “We need a little, controversy

‘cuz it feels so empty without me”

Eminem – ‘Without Me’

A legendary bop that features Dr. Dre, Without Me is Eminem’s diss track and a slap on the face of MTV and radio stations face for not airing his songs and for giving him no-screen time.

9. “I’m on a paper chase, until my toes bleed

Then I get on these beats and let my soul bleed”

Lil Wayne ‘Leather So Soft’

Lil “Tunechi/Young Money” Wayne shows off how he lays down bars in every song, and that’s why he’s one of the greatest the rap industry has ever seen.

From the wordplay to the meaning behind them, these rap lyrics are known to transcend time and age.

They will always be banged through the speakers and will always speak of the true culture of rap music.

Hope you enjoyed this read!