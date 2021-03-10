JIM MORAN INSTITUTE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESS AND NONPROFIT EXECUTIVE PROGRAMS

Boca Chamber Member Update

Broward/Palm Beach, Fla. — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, in Florida State University’s College of Business, is accepting applications for its Fall 2021 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) and Nonprofit Executive Program (NPEP) held in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Offered at no cost to participants, the programs are funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. Application deadline is Wednesday, March 31.

The SBEP and NPEP are designed for CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, presidents and executive directors of small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to capitalize on business opportunities, implement best practice management and turn challenges into strategic advantage. Participants represent a variety of industries.

The SBEP and NPEP consist of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a business or nonprofit organization. Starting in July and running through November, the sessions will be held every other week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. While the sessions are typically held in-person, the sessions may move to an online format and/or be rescheduled to accommodate social distancing requirements.

Applicants must be actively involved in running a business, be a key decision-maker and their company must have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees (or volunteers if the company is a nonprofit). The SBEP will be offered in both Broward and Palm Beach counties, while the NPEP will be offered in Palm Beach County.

“This past year has presented many challenges for small business and nonprofit leaders, but it has also shown the true resilience of our business community,” said Jennifer Kovach, director of the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operations. “As we enter a new year, we look forward to the opportunity to connect with more local leaders and help guide them through these obstacles while uncovering new opportunities.”

“The most beneficial aspect for my business was finding out that I am not alone, and if we all just work together, we can achieve our goals,” said Carmen Miller, president and CEO of McKinley Insurance Services and an SBEP graduate.

Program graduates receive a certificate and have the opportunity to be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences and other Jim Moran Institute events. Since 2009, the South Florida team has guided and graduated 33 classes through its executive programs.

To apply for the Fall 2021 SBEP and NPEP programs, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/programs. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact [email protected], call 954-546-2735 or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition and leading-edge research.



Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball diamonds in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the South Florida Operations

The Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operation’s office serves entrepreneurs, business owners and nonprofit leaders in the South Florida community through multiple programs designed to take advantage of local resources. Providing executive education and leveraging the resources of the Jim Moran Institute, the South Florida Operations helps its clients’ businesses – and the region’s economy – grow and prosper.With offices based in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, South Florida Operations’ services are for for-profit and nonprofit businesses and are geared toward CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners and presidents whose companies have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees. Services are provided for little to no cost.