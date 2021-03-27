Health Care District of Palm Beach County Reaches 100,000th Vaccination Milestone and Announces Launch of Streamlined Online Self-Scheduling Process

The Health Care District’s appointment-only, walk-in vaccination sites are located at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach, the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, and the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach.

County Mayor Dave Kerner is joined by Dr Alina Alonso, Chief Reginald Duren, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, County Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth, Commissioners Melissa McKinlay, Maria Marino and Health Care District CEO Darcy Davis at the South Florida Fairgrounds vaccination site.

“We are excited to roll out this self-scheduling link so eligible adults can quickly and easily schedule their appointments at one of our three large-scale vaccination sites,” said Darcy J. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County as she joined County Mayor Dave Kerner, Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth and Commissioners Maria Marino and Melissa McKinlay. “As eligibility expands and vaccine supply increases, we are well-positioned with our new technology to accommodate demand for the next 100,000 vaccinations.”

These sites are supported by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the City of Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, United Way volunteers, Palm Beach County leadership and the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County.

Ms. Davis announced the Health Care District of Palm Beach County has a Helpline available for residents unable to gain access to the online portal at 561.804.4115 but stressed this should only he used if efforts to gain access to the online portal prove unsuccessful.