FPL Delivers Record-Setting Year for Providing Reliable Service

FPL’s best-ever electric service reliability in 2020 in part due to smart devices, which help prevent and shorten outages while continuing to strengthen and modernize the energy grid

Florida Power & Light Company provided its customers with the most reliable service in the company’s history in 2020, continuing a trend in which FPL has improved reliability by nearly 40% since 2006. 

County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office noted that FPL’s annual reliability report, filed today with the Florida Public Service Commission, shows that key industry metrics the company uses to track its electric service were better than ever before in 2020, including the average amount of time an FPL customer experienced an outage; the average number of outages; and the average number of momentary interruptions or flickers.

According to Sophia Eccelston, FPL External Affairs Manager, “the best-ever performance is due in large part to the company’s continuing investments to make the energy grid stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient.Gulf Power, a division of FPL that serves customers in Northwest Florida, also filed a reliability report today that shows its best-ever reliability in 2020 and a 50% improvement since FPL acquired it in 2019.”

“At a time when our customers are depending on us more than ever because of the pandemic, they are experiencing fewer outages and flickers lasting less time than ever before because of the improvements we continue to make,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “And we are never satisfied, so we will continue enhancing our system and using emerging technology to find new ways to deliver cleaner and more reliable energy to more than 11 million Floridians from Miami to Pensacola; all while keeping bills well below the national average.

”FPL has made significant investments since 2006 to improve the energy grid and provide outstanding service reliability to its customers. In 2020, for the fifth time in six years, FPL was awarded the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Excellence Award, presented by PA Consulting to the regional-award recipient that has demonstrated sustained leadership, innovation and achievement in the area of electric reliability.“We know our customers depend on us more than ever to deliver reliable electricity,” said FPL Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Manny Miranda.

“That’s why we work hard every day to continually improve our system in ways that will benefit customers.”

