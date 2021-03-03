Published On: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021

Deadline to Apply for Viner Community Scholars Foundation Scholarship is Fast Approaching

Senior Scholarship Program Deadline March 8, 2021 at 11:59PM

Online Applications can be made by going to: app.mykaleidoscope.com/apply/a0D1R00000fHUgwUAG/1

By: Robert S Weinroth

Educating and inspiring compassionate young leaders to develop strong character with a vision for success is the mission of the Eda and Cliff Viner Community Education Foundation.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you must have:

  • Achieved at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA
  • Performed 100+ hours of community service during high school
  • Demonstrated the need for significant financial assistance
  • Intention to attend a Florida Public University
  • Attended one of our Partner High Schools
Partner High Schools:
  • American Heritage High School
  • Atlantic Community High School
  • Boca Raton Community High School
  • Donna Klein Jewish Academy
  • Katz Yeshiva High School
  • Olympic Heights Community High School
  • Saint John Paul II High School
  • Spanish River Community High School
  • Village Academy of Delray
  • West Boca Raton Community High School
  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

The Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation was established in 2015 with a mission to educate and inspire compassionate young leaders to develop strong character with a vision for success.

The Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation has been providing four year scholarships to public Florida Universities and Colleges to academically deserving High School students in Boca Raton and Delray who have financial needs and are community service driven.

Each year the Viners select 25-30 graduating seniors from Boca and Delray high schools to join the Viner Scholars Program. Each student selected must have at least a 3.0 minimum GPA, perform over 100 hours of community service, be attending a Florida public university or college and display significant financial need.

While in college the Viner Scholars must maintain a 3.0 GPA, perform 50 or more hours of community service and maintain consistent communication with their assigned mentor.

After all other grants and scholarships are applied to a students account the Viner Scholarship covers all last dollar needs including but not limited to food, housing, tuition, books and more.

On average their scholarships are about $7500/per student/per year.

For more information regarding the scholarship, feel free to reach out to: [email protected] or call 561.544.4436

For technical issues, please reach out to [email protected]

DON’T DELAY! Your completed application must be received before the deadline to be considered.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

