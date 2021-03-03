Deadline to Apply for Viner Community Scholars Foundation Scholarship is Fast Approaching

Senior Scholarship Program Deadline March 8, 2021 at 11:59PM

Online Applications can be made by going to: app.mykaleidoscope.com/apply/a0D1R00000fHUgwUAG/1

Cliff and Eda Viner

By: Robert S Weinroth

Educating and inspiring compassionate young leaders to develop strong character with a vision for success is the mission of the Eda and Cliff Viner Community Education Foundation.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you must have:

Achieved at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA

Performed 100+ hours of community service during high school

Demonstrated the need for significant financial assistance

Intention to attend a Florida Public University

Attended one of our Partner High Schools

Partner High Schools:

American Heritage High School

Atlantic Community High School

Boca Raton Community High School

Donna Klein Jewish Academy

Katz Yeshiva High School

Olympic Heights Community High School

Saint John Paul II High School

Spanish River Community High School

Village Academy of Delray

West Boca Raton Community High School

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

The Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation was established in 2015 with a mission to educate and inspire compassionate young leaders to develop strong character with a vision for success.

The Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation has been providing four year scholarships to public Florida Universities and Colleges to academically deserving High School students in Boca Raton and Delray who have financial needs and are community service driven.

Each year the Viners select 25-30 graduating seniors from Boca and Delray high schools to join the Viner Scholars Program. Each student selected must have at least a 3.0 minimum GPA, perform over 100 hours of community service, be attending a Florida public university or college and display significant financial need.

While in college the Viner Scholars must maintain a 3.0 GPA, perform 50 or more hours of community service and maintain consistent communication with their assigned mentor.

After all other grants and scholarships are applied to a students account the Viner Scholarship covers all last dollar needs including but not limited to food, housing, tuition, books and more.

On average their scholarships are about $7500/per student/per year.

For more information regarding the scholarship, feel free to reach out to: [email protected] or call 561.544.4436

For technical issues, please reach out to [email protected]

DON’T DELAY! Your completed application must be received before the deadline to be considered.