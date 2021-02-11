Walmart and Sam’s Club join Publix in Offering COVID Vaccine to Residents Starting Friday

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced the Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states, including Florida, are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. While not yet available in Palm Beach County, locations in adjoining counties are listed below.

With 150 million customers and members passing through their doors each week, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists can safely and easily reach customers where they’re already shopping.

They have worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.

Residents are asked to visit their Administering COVID-19 Vaccines page .

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines.

The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club (membership not required) websites once appointments are available today, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

To read more about this announcement, please visit here , and to stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, please visit their Administering COVID-19 Vaccines page .