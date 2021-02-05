Published On: Thu, Feb 4th, 2021

Publix Opens Vaccine Portal at 7AM on Friday; Walmart and Sam’s Club Will Begin Administering Federal Allocations of Vaccine Next Week

By: Robert S Weinroth

The Publix online appointment portal will go live again tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 5) at 7 a.m. Click here to schedule an appointment. 

Publix changed the start time and relocated the appointment link to the top of the page in response to feedback they received from the public.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will open a new vaccination venue next week at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach.

Similar to the vaccination site at the South County Civic Center, appointments are required (no walk-ins permitted).

The new vaccination center, in a 22,000-sq.-ft. tent in the NW corner of the fairgrounds, will be equipped to handle up to 7,000 vaccinations a day, depending, of course, on the availability of vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Florida to receive COVID vaccine next week

Florida Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs will begin accepting and administering federal allocations of COVID-19 vaccines next week through their pharmacies, according to a Walmart press release Tuesday.

The vaccines will be available at these pharmacies thanks to the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccination across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once each location has received the vaccines, eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly via a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, while vaccine doses last, according to the release. Eligibility will be determined by the states.

For Walmart, the website is Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine
For Sam’s Club, the website is SamsClub.com/covid.

What you need to know about Walmart, Sam’s Club and the COVID vaccine
Here are some frequently asked questions provided by Walmart:

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. The reimbursement for the administration fee will either be billed to private insurers or be covered by the federal government. The cost of the administration fee will never be passed on to the customer. 

Please bring both your pharmacy and medical healthcare insurance card if they are different. Some health plans pay for the COVID-19 administration fee through the health benefit and some pay through the pharmacy benefit. Customers may also need to bring eligibility documentation as required for their state, signifying they are in the current priority group.  

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. In accordance with federal guidelines, Walmart, like most other providers, is billing applicable insurers/government plans for the administration of the vaccine only, not the actual vaccine.

Most commercial health insurance plans and Medicare, and Medicaid must provide coverage of the administration fee for the COVID-19 vaccine. For those without insurance, Walmart will submit for reimbursement for the administration of the vaccine under the Provider Relief Fund. Walmart will not bill you for the vaccine, any portion of the administration fee, or anything else associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.  

Vaccines will be allocated by the states; pharmacies will not have control over which vaccines are in stock. Customers will receive the vaccine that has been allocated and is within the FDA authorization. Moderna is authorized for 18 and older, and Pfizer is authorized for 16 and older.

Can I request an appointment utilizing myvaccine.fl.gov/?

This is a state operated appointment system. In Palm Beach County, DOH-Palm Beach, is not currently looking at this website’s waitlist while we continue to work with the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County to fill our original chd50feedback waitlist mentioned above. You are able to fill out your information on this site, and will be on a list, however you will be waiting for an undetermined amount of time, and we are unable to check your status or place in line at this time.

If you originally received your first dose through DOH-Palm Beach, (not the Health Care District), they will contact you to schedule your second dose no later than 3 weeks since your first dose.

Can I take the Moderna vaccine, and then the Pfizer vaccine for my second shot, or vice versa?

Per the CDC it is not advised to switch vaccines. Your second dose should be the same vaccine as your first dose.  Please see this link for more information: cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html#Interchangeability Is it ok to get the Pfizer vaccine 28 days later instead of 21 days?

Yes per the CDC, this is within the allowed timeframe of getting your second dose.  More information can be found at this link: cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html#Administration

What side effects are possible after receiving the vaccine?

Please see this page from the CDC for more information: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

