Publix Opens Vaccine Portal at 7AM on Friday; Walmart and Sam’s Club Will Begin Administering Federal Allocations of Vaccine Next Week

The Publix online appointment portal will go live again tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 5) at 7 a.m. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Publix changed the start time and relocated the appointment link to the top of the page in response to feedback they received from the public.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will open a new vaccination venue next week at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach.

Similar to the vaccination site at the South County Civic Center, appointments are required (no walk-ins permitted).

The new vaccination center, in a 22,000-sq.-ft. tent in the NW corner of the fairgrounds, will be equipped to handle up to 7,000 vaccinations a day, depending, of course, on the availability of vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Florida to receive COVID vaccine next week

Florida Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs will begin accepting and administering federal allocations of COVID-19 vaccines next week through their pharmacies, according to a Walmart press release Tuesday.

The vaccines will be available at these pharmacies thanks to the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccination across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once each location has received the vaccines, eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly via a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, while vaccine doses last, according to the release. Eligibility will be determined by the states.

Here are some frequently asked questions provided by Walmart:

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. The reimbursement for the administration fee will either be billed to private insurers or be covered by the federal government. The cost of the administration fee will never be passed on to the customer.

Please bring both your pharmacy and medical healthcare insurance card if they are different. Some health plans pay for the COVID-19 administration fee through the health benefit and some pay through the pharmacy benefit. Customers may also need to bring eligibility documentation as required for their state, signifying they are in the current priority group.

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. In accordance with federal guidelines, Walmart, like most other providers, is billing applicable insurers/government plans for the administration of the vaccine only, not the actual vaccine.

Most commercial health insurance plans and Medicare, and Medicaid must provide coverage of the administration fee for the COVID-19 vaccine. For those without insurance, Walmart will submit for reimbursement for the administration of the vaccine under the Provider Relief Fund. Walmart will not bill you for the vaccine, any portion of the administration fee, or anything else associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be allocated by the states; pharmacies will not have control over which vaccines are in stock. Customers will receive the vaccine that has been allocated and is within the FDA authorization. Moderna is authorized for 18 and older, and Pfizer is authorized for 16 and older.

Can I request an appointment utilizing myvaccine.fl.gov/?

This is a state operated appointment system. In Palm Beach County, DOH-Palm Beach, is not currently looking at this website’s waitlist while we continue to work with the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County to fill our original chd50feedback waitlist mentioned above. You are able to fill out your information on this site, and will be on a list, however you will be waiting for an undetermined amount of time, and we are unable to check your status or place in line at this time.

If you originally received your first dose through DOH-Palm Beach, (not the Health Care District), they will contact you to schedule your second dose no later than 3 weeks since your first dose.

Can I take the Moderna vaccine, and then the Pfizer vaccine for my second shot, or vice versa?

Per the CDC it is not advised to switch vaccines. Your second dose should be the same vaccine as your first dose. Please see this link for more information: cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html#Interchangeability Is it ok to get the Pfizer vaccine 28 days later instead of 21 days?

Yes per the CDC, this is within the allowed timeframe of getting your second dose. More information can be found at this link: cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html#Administration

What side effects are possible after receiving the vaccine?

Please see this page from the CDC for more information: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html