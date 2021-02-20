Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is Mailing Ballots for the 2021 Municipal Elections

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds residents the Municipal Elections are upon us.

If your precinct is voting in this election, you may view your personalized sample ballot. Simply enter your information on the My Status page, and select “View Sample Ballot”.

To view a pdf of the generic sample ballot for each municipality, click the name of any of the following: Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Haverhill, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, South Bay, Tequesta, and West Palm Beach.

Click here to download a complete list of the precincts and polling locations participating in the March 9, 2021 Municipal Elections.

Don’t want to vote in person on March 9, 2021? The deadline to request to receive a ballot by mail is 5PM on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

The Supervisor of Elections main office, located in West Palm Beach, will be open on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, to accept Vote-by-Mail ballot requests and returned ballots.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link has mailed more than 124,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Palm Beach County voters, kicking off the 2021 local Municipal Elections.

Municipal races are non-partisan, therefore, all registered voters who live within the participating municipalities’ boundaries may vote in the municipal elections.

Voters with an existing request for a Vote-by-Mail ballot have already received their Vote-by-Mail ballot.

“Once you’ve filled out your Vote-by-Mail ballot, simply place it in the return envelope, seal the envelope, sign within the signature box, and place it in your mailbox. It’s that easy,” said Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Link.

All Vote-by-Mail return envelopes are postage pre-paid!

Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link

Voters must sign their return envelope in order for their vote to be counted. Voters will notice additional space to include a phone number and email address on the return envelope. Voters are not required to provide this information, however, we encourage them to so that we can reach them easily in case there is an issue with their signature. “Providing our office with this information allows our staff to quickly reach a voter in the event of a signature issue and ensure that Every Vote Counts,” said Supervisor Link.

Voters are reminded their VBM ballot must be returned to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections main office by 7PM on March 9, 2021. The USPS recommends voters mail their ballot at least seven calendar days before the deadline.

Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person may vote at their precinct’s polling location on Election Day. If they have their vote-by-mail ballot, they may bring their marked or unmarked Vote-by-Mail ballot to their polling location so it can be cancelled. They may also vote in person even if they do not have their ballot with them.

Voters can learn more about voting by mail at pbcelections.org or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 561.656.6200.