Boca Beat 01.28
- As the March 9 city election in Boca Raton gets closer, candidates are beginning to be seen around town – and virtually via computer. Constance Scott, a candidate for Seat C on the City Council, along with Brian Stenberg, who is running for Seat D, addressed a joint meeting of the Government Affairs and Economic Development Committee of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 19. The session was conducted virtually.
- Worldwide leadership experts John C. Maxwell and Rob Hoskins launched the “Change Your World” movement from Palm Beach Atlantic this week. The global movement — which focuses on putting values into action to change your world — began with a 5K Transform-a-thon Saturday morning at the Rinker Athletic Campus. It continued Monday afternoon with a discussion and book-signing hosted by the Change Your World co-authors in the DeSantis Family Chapel.
- The American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) has recognized Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science as a national leader in diversity in engineering. The ASEE recognized the college with its highest award – bronze level – for its commitment to inclusive excellence.
- After being approved in December of 2019, the Brightline station will be up and functioning by the middle of 2022. The budget for this project is set for $46 million dollars which has been approved by the Boca Raton City Council. In March of this year, the station’s first developments will take place and while the pandemic has slowed the process, the station will remain in progress.
- The Palm Beach State College libraries are kicking off their version of a Meatless Monday campaign Feb. 3 to encourage people to refrain from eating meat on Mondays for their health and that of the planet. The campaign, which is part of an international initiative, is being organized by the libraries in partnership with the Student Counseling Center, Panther’s Pantry and the Palm Beach Gardens Community Earth Club.
- The registration deadline is approaching for the 2021 Florida Atlantic University Business Plan Competition, which awards budding entrepreneurs a top prize of $10,000, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place. Participants must sign up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1. The 13th annual competition, hosted by FAU’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business, seeks to identify and reward new, independent business ventures in need of start-up capital.
- The mayor of Delray Beach and two other members of the City Commission are all being challenged for re-election in the March 9 municipal election, according to nomination papers filed in City Hall. Mayor Shelly Petrolia, who holds Seat 5 on the governing board, is being opposed in her run for another three-year term by Tracy Caruso, wife of state Rep. Mike Caruso, who won a second stint in the state legislature in November. His district includes Delray Beach, where he and his wife reside.
- Keith Rafferty and Melissa Michel opened Junk King, a “green” junk removal service, on Jan. 11 in Boca Raton. Junk King is currently the nation’s leading junk removal company due to its eco-friendly approach and nationally acclaimed customer service.
- Camila Spinosi, a sixth grader at Don Estridge Middle School in Boca Raton, wishes she could spend more time with her elders. And she knows other teens have that same desire. Using her computer, entrepreneurial smarts and technological savvy, she has created an actual company called “Buddy Visits,” a high-tech listing that allows young adults get together and “bond with seniors,” she told an audience – via Zoom – at last week’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy CEO Round Table & Elevator Pitch Competition sponsored for the 10th year by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.
- Florida Atlantic University’s online master’s in nursing administration program is ranked No. 11 in the nation in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report, climbing from No. 17 in 2020. In addition, FAU’s bachelor’s degree program is ranked No. 53 in the nation this year, climbing from No. 73 in 2020.
About the Author