2021 Spread The Word Texting Is Now Illegal Poster PSA Contest

Dori Saves Lives Foundation Announces 2021 Contest

2021 SPREAD THE WORD PSA POSTER CONTEST OVERVIEW

In April, $500.00, $300.00 and $100.00 will be awarded to a Florida students’ school. Applicants are challenged to create a persuasive message informing Florida Drivers that texting is now illegal while driving in School Zones, which are now hands free only.

The 2021 Spread The Word PSA Poster contest winners will be notified by April 30th, 2021.

The Contest Objectives: Design a poster to inform that “Texting while driving in School Zones is now illegal in Florida” “Go Hands Free Only” by using safe Bluetooth practices when driving in School and Construction zones.

Unleash Your Creativity: Download the poster template, then use your imagination to bring it to life! Add color, paint, characters, cars, etc. The options are endless! Just remember, Texting While Driving In School Zones Are Illegal!

Contest Rules & Info

CONTEST STARTED: 02/08/21

CONTEST ENDS : 05/08/21 Noon

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON 05/30/2021.

Who May Enter?

The 2021 Spread The Word PSA poster contest is open to all Florida elementary and middle school students

Rules & Guidelines

Design a poster keeping one or more of the following safety messages in mind:

Cross the street safely at the School Zone crosswalk

Always make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street

Look before you cross: left, right, left again

Don’t talk, text or use your phone while Driving or crossing the street in a School Zone

Always wear a helmet when riding your bike or scooter in a School Zone

Original base template must be used. The 8 ½ x 11 template is available for download at www.dorisaveslives.org/contest

Judging will be based on:

Thoughtfulness of design (10%)

Proper use of safety laws (helmets, walking in crosswalk, etc.) (25%)

Clarity of School Zone pedestrian safety and/or safe phone use conveyed by text and artwork (15%)

Relevance of poster theme to School Zone No Texting while driving pedestrian safety (25%)

Visual clarity, ability to easily view elements (10%)

Brightness and use of color (5%)

Artwork must be accompanied by a completed entry form and uploaded to the contest page at https://dorisaveslives.org/contest/2021-spread-the-word-poster-contest.html

In the event of a tie the person who has the next highest score in the following category order will win the tiebreaker: proper use of safety laws, relevance of poster theme, clarity of pedestrian safety, creativity/thoughtfulness, visual clarity, brightness.

Poster designs may not incorporate any copyrighted characters (i.e., comic and/or television characters), photographs, and magazine or newspaper illustrations.

Posters must be original student artwork with no adult assistance.

Lettering should be clearly legible within whatever portion of the poster it may be used.

No clip-art, stickers, glued or taped objects.

Collage materials should not be used. Posters can be created using one or more of a variety of drawing tools (e.g. crayon, colored pencil, marker, paint, chalk, glitter, etc.)

ATTENTION: Please accurately follow all requirements and restrictions, as failure to do so will subject the entry to disqualification. All winning entries become the property of the Dori Saves Lives Foundation which reserves the right to modify any poster for reproduction purposes.

Only one entry per student will be allowed. NO TEAM ENTRIES.

More than one student may NOT submit a single entry.

How to Enter:

Visit https://dorisaveslives.org/contest/2021-spread-the-word-poster-contest.html

Select Poster template, download and print.

Design your poster.

Once you’ve finished and are ready to enter, take a picture of your poster and submit it on the entry page. Make sure you attach a copy of your completed entry form signed by a parent or adult guardian or your entry will not be accepted.

Once your entry has been reviewed, you will receive a confirmation email (keep this for your records).

The contest will end at 12am on May 8th, 2021. All winners will be notified via email and results will be posted to the Dori Saves Lives website.