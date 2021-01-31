Rapoport’s Restaurant Group Named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner

By: Robert S Weinroth

Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner from Energage. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on Energage’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

On a regional level, Rapoport’s was named the number one mid-sized Top Workplace in South Florida in September 2020. Only 6 out of the 90 South Florida regional winners earned the national award too.

Over 1,100 organizations across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey, and winners were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the country,” said Burt Rapoport, president of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. “I am very proud of our managers, chefs, and Director of Human Resources for perpetuating our culture and reinforcing our company’s values.”

“The pandemic largely affected the hospitality workplace; requiring our leadership team to pivot and fuel motivation, ignite emotions, and drive performance with their staff,” said Adam Rosenberg, Director of Human Resources for Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. “Being named a Top Workplace USA award winner couldn’t have come at a better time. Our employees’ commitment kept our company culture moving forward this past year and we are so humbled for their continued support and perseverance.”

Top Workplaces lists are determined based on quantitative employee feedback and the statements and demographic information that was collect within Workplace Survey.

Because they have collected data from more than 22 million surveys at over 66,000 organizations, their benchmark is the most accurate benchmark available. All lists are based solely on employee feedback. There are no subjective elements to the process, making Top Workplaces the most credible, authentic employer recognition program.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Led by veteran restaurateur Burt Rapoport, Rapoport’s Restaurant Group has been pleasing the palates of South Florida diners for 35 years. Dedicated to providing high-quality cuisine for a good value, a warm and welcoming ambiance, and truly attentive service at all of his restaurants,

Burt Rapoport has redefined dining in Palm Beach County. Rapoport’s collection of restaurants currently include Delray’s Deck 84 at 840 E. Atlantic Ave. on the Intracoastal; Burt & Max’s in the Delray Marketplace; Prezzo located in the Park Place plaza in Boca Raton; and Max’s Grille in Mizner Park at 404 Plaza Real in Boca Raton.

A visionary, third-generation restaurant aficionado, award-winning restaurateur Burt Rapoport has established an impressive legacy in the South Florida restaurant scene for over three decades.

As President of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group in Boca Raton, he is revered for his dedication to providing high-quality cuisine for a good value, a warm and welcoming ambiance, and attentive service at all of his restaurants.

In 2016 Burt Rapoport was honored with the South Florida Business Journal Ultimate CEO award and Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was named one of Restaurant Hospitality’s top 25 coolest multi-concept companies.

Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was nominated and honored with the United States Chamber of Commerce 2013 Southeast Regional DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award and the United States Chamber of Commerce 2013 Community of Excellence award, which is awarded to one small business out of hundreds across the nation that demonstrates support for their local community.

Burt Rapoport was the recipient of The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leader of the Year award in 2008 and the George Snow Foundation’s Community Service award in 2010. Rapoport’s Restaurant Group earned the South Florida Top Workplaces 2020 award from the Sun Sentinel and the 2021 Top Workplaces USA; both powered by Energage. Rapoport’s collection of restaurants other than Max’s Grille, include Deck 84, Burt & Max’s and Prezzo.