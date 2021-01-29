Office Depot Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Boca Chamber Member Update

Company Receives 100 Percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Scorecard on LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the tenth year in a row year that Office Depot has been recognized with top marks.

“We’re extremely proud to achieve a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for ten consecutive years,” said Zoë Maloney, SVP, Human Resources for Office Depot. “Embedded in Office Depot’s culture is a commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace that recognizes, respects and appreciates the different backgrounds and perspectives of our people.”

The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Office Depot’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ+ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ+ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

