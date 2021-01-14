MVP Environmental Invites You to Celebrate A Decade in Business

Chamber Member Update

10 Year Celebration Party open to all businesses and members of the community

We are a restoration company celebrating our 10th year in business and would love to celebrate with you! We are extending the invitation to any member of our community wanting to connect. Please feel free to come by anytime between 10:30am and 6:30pm to enjoy some complimentary food and drink with the opportunity to take home some prizes! All attendees will receive a gift bag with information about local businesses and a chance to enter in multiple raffles for great prizes.

We are accepting any donations for prizes to be raffled and/or any promotional items you would like to disperse to the community!

If your business would like to have any promotional items included in our gift bags please contact us at 954-247-9444 ext. 700. Also, if you have any products or services you would like to donate to be raffled off (like gift cards or gift certificates or products) please reach out.