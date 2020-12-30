What’s New at Boca Raton Public Library
Story Central Virtual Storytelling Slam
Sunday, January 10, 5:00-6:30pm (Virtual program)
Have you been to one of our virtual storytelling slams yet? Don’t miss out on the fun! Join us for this friendly competition for adults to share true, first-person stories of 5-7 minutes in length. Sign up to tell a story or just listen and enjoy. Judges in the audience select the winner, who is awarded a prize. No poems or essays. Stories are not to be read or memorized. Hosted by Caren Neile, PhD, who has taught storytelling studies at FAU for nearly two decades.