Staying Safe on a Road Trip During COVID-19

After months of lockdowns, your family may be feeling a strong case of cabin fever. In that case, a road trip may be just what everyone needs, but you’ll still have to play it safe. Taking the time to plan for a safe trip allows everyone to unwind and have fun without taking big risks of becoming infected with coronavirus. This guide can help you stay safer on the road.

Planning Ahead Is Vital

In the past, you might have packed a bag and hit the road without giving it much thought. That’s no longer possible in the midst of this pandemic. A problem you’ll face is the closures of amenities, such as gas stations, hotels, and restaurants. By planning your route in advance, you can feel confident that your planned stops will go as you hope. Don’t forget to find out which auto repair shops are open, as well.

If you get in the accident on the road, you may also need to contact an attorney in the state where the accident took place. According to one personal injury lawyer in Florida, most car accident cases will never reach the trial phase, and instead the insurers will usually opt to settle with you because it costs them less money. However, if you’re injured in another state, you will need legal representation in that state in case your lawsuit does end up in the courtroom.

Choose Destinations Carefully

While getting there is half the fun, you’ll still want to know where to stop in your destination city. You don’t want to stay in a hotel that’s too close to tourist attractions, or one that’s in the hub of the city. In fact, staying away from heavily populated areas altogether is preferable. Look for a nice hotel or bed and breakfast that’s far from the beaten path to avoid the highest risk factors for infection.

Additionally, you should look for things to do that won’t have crowds so you can avoid interacting with others as much as possible. Instead of taking guided tours, use the GPS on your cell phone to find points of interest that appeal to your family. This can add some adventure to your getaway while helping you avoid crowds.

Pack Plenty of Supplies

Be sure you bring along enough masks and filters to last everyone for the whole trip. Having to buy masks in a vacation town can subject you to higher than normal prices. Additionally, bring plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and latex gloves. While in common areas, such as a hotel lobby or restaurant, everyone should be wearing both masks and gloves.

Door handles, sink faucets, and light fixtures should all be cleaned with disinfectant wipes in your hotel room. Bring your own disposable cutlery to ensure you won’t be subjected to the Covid-19 virus by using restaurant silverware.

Take Advantage of Contactless Services

While contactless services aren’t always available, you should utilize them when you do have the option. By reducing contact with others on your trip, you can decrease your risks of contracting the virus. While sitting in a restaurant and enjoying the experience of being served adds a special feeling to any vacation, ordering contactless delivery to your hotel room is safer.

Similarly, many hotels also offer contact free check-ins and departures. If you plan to go to a live event, such as a theater, order your tickets online or make reservations with your phone to further limit your contact with others.

Ultimately, your safety on a road trip will depend on how much preparation you put into the getaway. Spontaneity is no longer possible now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic. However, taking the time to plan a trip in a little more detail can help you and your family stay protected far from home.