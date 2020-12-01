Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward
Today is Giving Tuesday! Held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this day is a great opportunity to support local non-profit organizations. Created in 2012, the mission is simple: encourage people to do good. Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation is one of the charities available for your donation. Your generous support enabled us to raise over $105,000 for our local Boca Raton public schools this past year. Please consider supporting the Golden Bell Education Foundation by making a donation today. Our students thank you!
Tomorrow, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, will be traveling across the state on his “Rally at the Restaurant Tour.” At these stops, CFO Patronis will address significant issues resulting from Covid-19 and liability protection for businesses. As we begin the recovery process, protection against unfounded Covid-19 litigation will be important to help stabilize the business community moving forward.
Tomorrow night is the Chamber’s 39th Annual Holiday Auction! Although it will be held virtually this year, there are still a lot of awesome gift items up for grabs. Virtual bidding will begin at 5:00pm and will last until 9:00pm. This is a great opportunity to shop from the comfort of your home. To participate, register here to become a bidder, sit back and let our electronic bidding system do the work – updating you when you have been outbid or once you have reached your bidding limit (that you set yourself). If you do not want to risk losing an item, select the “Buy Now” option to secure it. Auction items range from a condo stay in Hawaii to a golf four-some at a local country club to gift baskets containing a variety of goodies, including chocolate and great wines! There is something for every shopper. For assistance or questions regarding the auction, contact Chasity Navarro.
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that schools would remain open and in-person instruction will continue, along with virtual learning for the spring semester. Additionally, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced a new Executive Order relating to students who are struggling with virtual learning. The new order states that parents must be notified if a student is struggling with virtual learning and must return to in-person learning unless the parent affirmatively opts out.
Looking for an easier way to find an event, register for an event, and receive popup notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:
12/02 – 5:00 p.m. 39th Annual Virtual Holiday Auction Join us for one of the most popular events of the year! Virtually enjoy an evening of fun while bidding on exciting silent auctions items! This event will help support the many successful programs at the Boca Chamber and will help to ensure the development of future programs.Click here to register
12/09 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Sponsor: IThink Financial Topic: Marketing Trends in 2020 (Covid Challenges) Speaker: Saul Copper, Sr. Account Manager, DigDev Direct Click here to register
12/10 – 8:00 a.m. Holiday Membership Breakfast – IN-PERSON Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center5150 Town Center Circle Boca Raton, FL 33486 Click here to register
12/11 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Women’s Business Council Topic: Holiday Networking Click here to register
12/17 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people, and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register
The Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive is still accepting gifts until Friday, December 4th. The campaign ensures that the holiday wishes of over 6,500 local children come true. The Spirit of Giving Network supports more than 50 local non-profit agencies to provide gifts to in-need children in Palm Beach County – many of which are active Boca Chamber members. Register and support the mission of helping provide children with a gift for the holidays.
We hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving Holiday. Although the official day of thanks is behind us, let’s remember there is still much to be thankful for. So please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful as we appreciate that our community and region is the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!
Moving Business Forward,
Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP
President & CEO
Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce
